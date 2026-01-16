Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

