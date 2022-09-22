Qredo Unlocks Industry-leading Specie Crypto Insurance Cover

A groundbreaking moment for crypto insurance, with an own name policy available to users of Qredo unique dMPC, placed with the London market. Up to $600 million of insurance capacity for assets secured using the Qredo Network.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qredo is delighted to be able to offer comprehensive custody insurance to interested Qredo Wallet users.

The cover, which protects assets held in wallets and in secure transmission throughout the trade process, provides a limit of up to $600 million.

Insurance coverage is vital for the development of the digital asset market, and this policy marks a significant step forward in the quality and scale of protection available to institutional users of Qredo and their customers.

The offering adds to Qredo’s enterprise-grade security in the digital asset industry with a unique insurance partnership that provides users with an added layer of protection for their digital asset portfolio.

Subject to the full terms, conditions and exclusions, the policy provides:

A total of $600 million of named perils cover at launch

Insurance underwritten with capacity from the London market.

For details on how to benefit from Qredo’s industry-leading custody coverage for digital assets, get in touch with the Qredo Commercial team.

Ben Whitby, VP Strategic Partnerships and Regulatory Affairs, Qredo:

“Comprehensive insurance coverage held directly by users is one of the keys to unlocking the massive pent-up institutional demand for cryptoassets.

“With this policy, Qredo can now offer users one of the highest insured limits in the industry, with users benefiting from coverage by a leading London market underwriter and the security of Qredo’s market-leading decentralized multi-party computation encryption.”

With Qredo, custodians of digital assets can access a solution which enables them to transfer digital asset storage risks through the lifecycle of private key management and storage.

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Qredo Services Ltd (“Qredo”) solely for information and should not be considered to be an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell insurance in the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”) or any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Qredo is not registered with or licensed by any financial regulatory authority in the BVI or elsewhere. Accordingly, no BVI or other financial regulatory authority has passed upon the contents of this presentation.

This brief and any related conversations do not constitute solicitation for insurance business by Qredo Services Ltd, its affiliates or any of its employees.

About Qredo

Qredo is a decentralized digital asset management infrastructure and product suite designed to unlock new opportunities for institutional investors in digital assets and decentralized finance.

Qredo’s Layer 2 blockchain protocol enables users to seamlessly transfer and settle BTC, ETH, BNB Chain, Solana, Polkadot and ERC-20 tokens.

Assets are secured by Qredo’s advanced Gen 2.0 multi-party computation (MPC), which provides tier-1 bank security and institutional-grade governance.

