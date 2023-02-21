Qphone Now Available for iOS and Android Mobile Devices

Highly Secure Communications Platform Enables Encrypted, End-to-End Voice, Messaging, and Video

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Integrity today announced the immediate availability of Qphone™, a secure communications software platform that encrypts and protects voice, text, and video conversations between mobile devices, laptops, and desktop computers. Supporting iOS and Android, the Qphone app ensures total privacy of communications using end-to-end quantum-resistant encryption.

“Every day there are new instances of eavesdropping, corporate espionage, and compromised systems initiated from bad actors, leaving organizations vulnerable,” explained Bill Marlow, CEO of Global Integrity. “Messaging apps and cybersecurity infrastructure available today are mostly compromised in some fashion. Qphone offers a new approach, delivering a native phone app that is easy to use yet highly secure. In short, Qphone makes privacy simple.”

Qphone provides a different approach to privacy and security. Each customer organization has its own private installation of encryption that ensures isolation of data from any third-party. By default, Qphone provides a secure native calling experience, the capability to organize voice or video meetings, and exchange messages with images, text, and document attachments.

Qphone is designed and built specifically for corporations, organizations, and teams concerned about privacy and security of communications, sensitive information, and intellectual property.

Available Today

Before downloading the app, contact Global Integrity to setup a Qphone account. For more information visit https://globalintegrity.com/products.

About Global Integrity

Global Integrity provides highly secure voice, text messaging, and video communications and bespoke protective intelligence services for select clients. The company develops highly-reliable and scalable security solutions for protecting the privacy of electronic communications. For more information, visit https://www.globalintegrity.com.

Contacts

Domenick Cilea



Springboard



dcilea@springboardpr.com

732-610-6850