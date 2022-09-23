QooQoo Strengthens Core Capabilities with New Leader

Healthcare Agency Assigns Kristi Onkka Unique Engagement Role

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QooQoo, a growing independent healthcare marketing agency, has named Kristi Hansen Onkka as Chief Engagement Officer. Her leadership responsibilities include improving engagement across both client and agency initiatives.

QooQoo created the position to elevate innovation across customer-facing engagement channels, including brand managers, healthcare professionals, and patients. Kristi will also spearhead internal engagement within the agency itself, including various training, recruitment, and culture initiatives.

Kristi Onkka’s impressive background of over 20 years in healthcare strategy, communications, and emerging technologies makes her a natural fit for the newly created role. She has authored an immersive healthcare technologies website and was Lead Instructor of Emerging Media in the Integrated Marketing Communications graduate program at West Virginia University.

“Kristi’s knowledge and enthusiasm are exactly what we need,” says Clay Daniells, Chief Executive Officer of QooQoo. “Her strategic savvy and tech know-how will transform the way we gather, analyze, and leverage insights in order to engage audiences at the right time, in the right way. She’s a dynamite leader within the dynamic field of engagement and we are lucky to have her.”

Ms. Onkka assumed the Chief Engagement Officer role starting September 1, 2022. She lists bolstering internal emerging technologies training at QooQoo as one of her first priorities.

About QooQoo

QooQoo is an independent, full-service healthcare marketing agency that captures attention with compelling creative, to change minds and markets. QooQoo’s core services include creative branding and storytelling, sales communications, media planning/buying and digital strategy.



