QIAGEN Sets 2026 Priorities to Drive Growth Across Five Pillars Toward Achieving 2028 Goals for Solid Profitable Growth

Building on strong momentum in 2025, new product launches and regulatory milestones planned for 2026 to support goal of at least $2 billion in combined annual pillar sales in 2028

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced its 2026 priorities across its five growth pillars focused on advancing product commercialization, regulatory milestones and automation system innovations to support its goal for $2 billion of combined annual pillar sales in 2028.

Following strong operational execution in 2025, QIAGEN enters 2026 with plans for new product launches and submissions among its pillars designed to expand addressable markets, increase its installed base of automation systems and strengthen recurring consumables and software revenues across the continuum from life sciences to diagnostics customers.

The five pillars – Sample technologies, QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing, QIAcuity digital PCR, QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI) bioinformatics and QuantiFERON for latent tuberculosis testing – represent areas where QIAGEN has established leadership and scaling differentiated platforms with growth potential.

“We delivered on key targets in 2025 and enter 2026 with strong momentum,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. “Our investments we are making in automation, menu expansion and AI, together with targeted and differentiated acquisitions, are designed to accelerate growth, advancing in high-value areas of life sciences and diagnostics and sharpening our competitive edge as we move toward achieving our 2028 ambitions.”

Sample technologies: Adding Parse single-cell analysis and launching new systems

In December 2025, QIAGEN completed the acquisition of Parse Biosciences, expanding its Sample technologies portfolio into single-cell analysis. Parse’s instrument-free Evercode chemistry is used by more than 3,000 customers and supports large-scale single-cell studies, strengthening QIAGEN’s exposure to a fast-growing research segment.

Parse is expected to contribute approximately $40 million in sales in 2026, with opportunities to scale through QIAGEN’s global commercial infrastructure. Recent launches such as Evercode Whole Blood Fixation, a new kit that enables immediate fixation of whole blood directly at the point of collection, are set to extend Parse’s reach into translational and clinical research workflows.

QIAGEN is also advancing the launches of three new sample preparation systems in 2026 to address demand for automation and throughput in applications, in particular liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease testing and microbiome research. These new systems, which will be exhibited at the SLAS Show in February 2026, are designed to expand the installed base of instruments and drive consumables pull-through over time:

QIAsymphony Connect: Controlled placements began in late 2025, with IVDR commercialization targeted for mid-2026. This new generation of QIAsymphony enables faster processing, improved connectivity and workflow standardization, especially with up to 50% higher throughput for certain liquid biopsy applications.

QIAsprint Connect: First purchase orders were received in 2025 ahead of launch in February 2026 of this new system that marks QIAGEN’s entry into high-throughput sample processing. It enables preparation of up to 192 samples per run while reducing plastic consumption.

QIAmini: On track for launch in Fall 2026, this compact system offers walkaway automation for lower-throughput labs seeking affordable, user-friendly solutions.

QIAstat-Dx: Expanding test menu and building installed base

QIAGEN submitted in December 2025 its first blood culture identification (BCID) panels for regulatory clearance in the U.S. and CE-IVDR registration, extending the QIAstat-Dx menu into bloodstream infections and sepsis-related applications.

At year-end 2025, cumulative QIAstat-Dx placements exceeded 5,200 instruments worldwide, providing a solid foundation for future growth. The BCID submissions build on six U.S.-cleared panels and three CE-IVDR panels already commercialized internationally. In the U.S., gastrointestinal panels have also been submitted for use on QIAstat-Dx Rise, the higher-throughput platform designed for larger laboratories with capacity of up to 160 tests per day.

The development pipeline includes panels for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and pneumonia, as well as additional panels for companion diagnostics developed with pharmaceutical partners.

QIAcuity digital PCR: Scaling pharma adoption and improving workflow automation

QIAGEN plans to expand its QIAcuity digital PCR portfolio in 2026 with the launch of thousands of new gene expression assays, further strengthening adoption in pharmaceutical and biopharma applications.

To support higher-throughput and standardized workflows, QIAGEN and Hamilton® have co-developed an automated nanoplate handling solution on the Microlab® STAR platform, enabling walkaway automation from pipetting through plate sealing prior to QIAcuity loading. This integration supports reproducibility across sites, an important requirement for regulated and GMP-compliant environments.

QIAcuity adoption continues to grow across academia, biopharma and clinical research, with over 3,200 cumulative placements at the end of 2025. New assay offerings, including lentivirus detection and host-cell DNA sizing kits planned for 2026, are designed to expand use in Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing and quality control.

QDI: Advancing AI-enabled bioinformatics and expanding single-cell applications

QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI) plans for multiple new product advancements in 2026 as part of its roadmap to introduce at least 14 AI-enabled software solutions by 2028.

Key priorities for 2026 include the rollout of new AI capabilities for pharmaceutical R&D, multilingual automation for clinical reporting and agentic AI decision support for novel target identification. These AI offerings aim to better identify insights from high-quality curated genomics knowledge and accelerate precision in clinical decision-making in areas such as oncology and hereditary disease diagnostics.

QDI is also gaining momentum from the integration and expansion of the Franklin platform, which was acquired with Genoox in 2025. Franklin now combines trusted content from QIAGEN’s clinical interpretation portfolio with intuitive AI-supported workflows to guide genetic analysis and reporting across hereditary and oncology applications.

QDI is also planning to integrate single-cell datasets generated through Parse Biosciences, enabling development of predictive modeling and target discovery tools for pharmaceutical partners in areas including oncology, neurology and immunology.

QuantiFERON: Accelerating workflow automation and AI-related investments

QIAGEN is developing a fifth generation of its QuantiFERON test, with updates planned during 2026 as part of its commitment to leadership in tuberculosis diagnostics. The new version will build on the proven performance of earlier generations while introducing improvements to support laboratories facing increasing testing demands.

In parallel, a new generation of chemistry for partner Diasorin’s LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus II assay is planned for U.S. launch in early 2026, following its introduction in Europe in 2025. The updated assay enables laboratories to test up to 75% more patients per hour and deliver results 25% faster than the previous version on the automated LIAISON platforms. QIAGEN is continuously working on workflow solutions to help customers handle increasing testing demands.

Latent TB infection affects an estimated one in four people globally, with up to 10% at risk of progressing to active disease if left untreated. To support assessment of progression risk, QIAGEN is investigating the use of AI to facilitate clinical decision making to guide preventive treatment and improve patient care. About 60% of the global latent TB testing market still relies on the 120-year-old skin test, offering significant opportunities for ongoing conversion to modern blood-based diagnostics like QuantiFERON.

