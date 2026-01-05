Qi2’s Rapid Adoption Highlights Its Redefinition of Wireless Charging

An unprecedented rate of certifications and user satisfaction

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wireless charging for phones and wearable devices continues to deliver on its promise of faster, more convenient, and energy-efficient application, as evidenced by the rate of Qi2 new product adoption and consumer satisfaction, according to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

The growth and consumer traction of Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) advanced rapidly in 2025, with over 1,200 new products – transmitters and receivers – becoming certified. With this growth trajectory, it is expected that nearly four billion Qi2 products will ship within the next five years. The WPC will be showcasing the success of Qi2 – including the recently announced Qi2 25W devices – during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6-9.

“The worldwide acceptance and growth of Qi2 illustrates how the wireless charging industry has aligned in the direction these products should take to deliver exemplary service to consumers,” says Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director of the WPC. “It’s no surprise that consumers have been responding to new products featuring enhanced charging capabilities that deliver on the promise of faster, more convenient, and efficient charging that is safe.”

In addition to the growth in Qi2 adoption, there has been exceptional consumer satisfaction with Qi2, as illustrated in a recent independent third-party Global Consumer Awareness & Usage Study that indicated that 88% of smartphone users were extremely or somewhat satisfied with the performance of their Qi2 wireless charging devices. Furthermore, for Qi2 users who had previously used a Qi Certified device, 89% reported being more satisfied with Qi2.

“We expect to see these satisfaction scores climb even higher as this study was fielded before certified Qi2 25W products were in the market. We’ve tested Qi2 25W devices capable of charging as fast as 0% to 50% in 30 minutes, a charging speed comparable to many wired chargers,” says Struhsaker.

In addition to Qi2 25W, in 2025, the Qi2 ecosystem expanded with the introduction of Qi2 Ready certified devices. These devices—smartphones and accessories such as cases—deliver the full Qi2 user experience when paired together in approved combinations. The past year also saw the introduction of Qi v2.1 APP, a wireless charging system that utilizes a moving coil rather than Qi2’s magnetic attachment. The moving coil innovation was specifically designed for use in automobiles, where vehicle movement and user placement can impair charging capabilities.

At CES 2026

Look for demonstrations of Qi2 products and the Ki Cordless Kitchen at the Wireless Power Consortium’s CES booth #52359 in the Venetian Expo Center, Smart Home section.

About the Wireless Power Consortium

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is the prevailing standards organization for wireless power applications worldwide, representing over 330 member companies. Since its founding in 2008, the WPC has provided consumers and manufacturers with a vision of wireless power that is convenient, safe, and efficient while ensuring standardized testing offers products that are certificated and interoperable. Qi and its newest version, branded Qi2, is the global standard for wireless charging of mobile and handheld electronic devices. The WPC is continuously developing new standards for wireless power including the Ki standard for cordless kitchen appliances.

Paul Golden

paul.golden@wirelesspowerconsortium.com

+1 972-854-2616