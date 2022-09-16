QED Investors Hires Christian Limon to Expand Early Stage Investing

Christian brings experience from Gemini and Nifty Gateway

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QED Investors, a leading global venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, today announced the hire of Christian Limon.

Christian joins QED as a principal focusing on domestic investments across multiple stages, with an emphasis on early stage companies.

“QED has a wonderful track record of early stage investing and of building businesses out of the ground, including ClearScore, Mission Lane and Wagestream,” said QED Managing Partner Nigel Morris. “With Christian’s hire, we are now increasing our focus on building these types of transformative companies across different geographies and different verticals, from embedded finance to crypto.”

Previously, Christian ran growth for Gemini and Nifty Gateway. Prior to roles in crypto and web3, he held executive growth and marketing positions at Tubi (acquired by Fox for $500 million), Wish ($14 billion market cap IPO debut), Glu Mobile (acquired by Electronic Arts for $2.5 billion) and Tapjoy (acquired by IronSource for $400 million).

Christian has held several additional advisory roles including with dYdX, 0x Labs, Matcha, Dave and The Carlyle Group.

“I’m excited to be a part of QED’s commitment to building disruptive early stage companies, including in the crypto and web3 communities,” said Christian.

“As one of the most well-respected global fintech specialists, I think QED’s unique experience brings something special that we rarely see in the space. I’m excited to work with QED to help founders bring about a future that’s exciting and built with a foundation capable of meaningful durable value.”

Christian holds a BA in economics from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University. He will be based in New York City.

Founded in 2007, QED Investors has invested in more than 200 companies, including 27 unicorns, and has $4.8 billion under management. In September 2021, QED announced it had closed a substantially oversubscribed $1.05 billion fund, including $550 million in QED Fund VII for early stage investments and $500 million in a new Growth Fund.

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies worldwide. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages its partners’ decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include AvidXchange, Bitso, ClearScore, Current, Creditas, Credit Karma, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Mission Lane, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly and SoFi.

