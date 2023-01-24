QAD’s Bart Reitter to Speak at the 2023 Medical Battery Conference

Industry leader to focus on the key steps to building an adaptive supply chain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has announced its Vice President of Sales and former Head of Life Sciences, Bart Reitter, will be speaking at the 2023 Medical Battery Conference in Anaheim, Calif. on February 7.

A 20-year veteran of the enterprise software industry, Bart Reitter has deep life sciences experience and expertise. At QAD, Mr. Reitter is responsible for defining the company’s global strategy, solution positioning and messaging within the medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Mr. Reitter’s presentation, “How to Build an Adaptable and Robust Battery Supply Chain in a Disruptive World,” examines the impact the Inflation Reduction Act and recent onshoring efforts are having on the emerging, competitive battery landscape.

“The changes that will take place during the next couple of years will require battery companies to be very agile, given all of the uncertainty around raw materials, climate change and geopolitical conflict,” said Reitter. “Only companies that can secure their supply chains while delivering rapid speed-to-benefit will remain competitive.”

The 2023 Medical Battery Conference takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center in conjunction with MD&M West, Westpack, ATX West, D&M West and Plastec West. For a complete agenda and more information, visit the conference website.

Event Details

What: 2023 Medical Battery Conference

When: February 7-9, 2023

Where: Anaheim Convention Center

Registration: To register to attend the 2023 Medical Battery Conference, click here.

