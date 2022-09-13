QAD Precision to be a Gold Sponsor and Exhibit at the NAFTZ Annual Conference & Expo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Precision (QAD), an industry-leading provider of global trade and transportation execution solutions, will have a booth and speaking session at the NAFTZ 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition in Miami, Florida. QAD is also a gold sponsor for the event.

Joshua Guy, manager of engineering at QAD and FTZ software expert, will be moderating a session called “Deep Dive into Auditing your Zone for Inventory Control” with speaker Justin Huguet of Mercedes. This session will take place on Sept. 14 from 11:30 AM to 12:25 PM EDT.

Additionally, make sure to stop by booth 18 to talk to QAD’s experts about your foreign-trade zone (FTZ) needs. Those who visit the booth will have the opportunity to speak and network with QAD Foreign-Trade Zone experts. Attendees will learn how to proactively manage the FTZ process, simplify inventory tracking, ensure adherence to compliance regulations, reduce manually intensive processes and more. Offering the industry’s only end-to-end global trade and transportation execution solution, QAD FTZ is used by 3PLs, manufacturers, distributors, property developers, grantees and all levels of government.

“This event is a great opportunity to learn all about FTZ management,” said Guy. “We are looking forward to discussing how organizations can gain significant savings and operational flexibility by utilizing both FTZs and our FTZ solutions. We would love to hear all about your FTZ projects and how we can help.”

Event Details

What: NAFTZ Annual Conference and Exposition

When: September 11-14, 2022

Where:



Loews Miami Beach Hotel



1601 Collins Ave



Miami Beach, FL 33139

Registration:



To register to attend the 2022 NAFTZ Annual Conference and Exposition, click here.

About QAD Precision

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance and multi-carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to streamline their import, export and transportation operations, optimize deliveries, and increase logistics ROI. QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information on QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

Contacts

QAD Precision

Kimberly Duff



DPR Group



240-686-1000



kim@dprgroup.com

QAD Inc.

Caleb Finch



Public Relations



805-566-6100



publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe



Analyst Relations



609-709-3769



industryanalyst@qad.com