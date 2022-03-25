Q2 Named a Leader in New IDC MarketScape for North American Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms

Positioning Based on Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service Delivery, Growth, Innovation and Digital Banking Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48061122, March 2022) report. Q2 was recognized after being assessed on 13 capabilities, including customer satisfaction, customer service delivery, functionality and offering, pricing model, growth, research and development, and innovation.

The IDC MarketScape study provides a quantitative and qualitative assessment across multiple characteristics that help explain a vendor’s success and position in the marketplace using the IDC MarketScape model.

The technology vendors provided an in-depth assessment of their current capabilities and strategies, and their reference clients were interviewed to assess the vendor’s ability to meet the financial institution’s strategic needs and current requirements.

“We are excited to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for North America Digital Banking Customer Experience platform,” said Kirk Coleman, chief banking officer, Q2. “Q2 is committed to fulfilling our mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions. For more than 17 years, we have done this by helping banks, credit unions and fintech companies unlock the power of digital transformation to deliver innovative new services with speed, security and efficiency.”

“Consumers will begin to demand a more hyper-personalized experience that can deliver across any channel the same experience, which demonstrated empathy and understanding of the customers’ financial journey,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, Consumer Banking, IDC Financial Insights. “Q2 is an established fintech of almost 20 years that has focused its solutions on allowing financial institutions to digitally engage with their customers, regardless of core. In addition, Q2 has performed well across several key focus areas, including customer satisfaction, customer service delivery, functionality and growth.”

This IDC study uses the IDC MarketScape model to provide an assessment of technology vendors participating in the retail digital banking engagement platform industry, primarily providing online and mobile self-service solutions.

IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Q2:

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

