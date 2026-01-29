Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 after market close on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. EST Hosts: Matt Flake, Chairman, President & CEO / Jonathan Price, CFO Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/209957102

All participants must register using the webcast link above. A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call. Q2 has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

