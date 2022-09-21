Q-SYS Extends AcousticDesign Series to Address Challenging Spaces

New ceiling loudspeakers extend the range of the popular loudspeaker series with purpose-built specifications for more challenging spaces

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#qsys--Q-SYS today announces two new AcousticDesign Series™ 6.5-inch two-way ceiling-mount loudspeakers, which offer higher-power handling for challenging environments. The AD-C6T-HC is ideal for high ceilings or reverberant spaces such as ballrooms, airports, atriums and lobbies, while the AD-C6T-HP offers higher SPL at standard ceiling heights, ideal for high-energy restaurants, retail spaces or larger meeting facilities.

The AD-C6T-HC and AD-C6T-HP offer a sleek aesthetic design, as well as the same premium, consistent tonal quality as the rest of the AcousticDesign portfolio, allowing users to mix-and-match between form factors. In addition to the blind-mounting, integrators can take advantage of Q-SYS Intrinsic Correction™ to simplify the tuning process with custom Q-SYS loudspeaker voicings via the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform further enhancing performance and speed of installation.

“We designed these new loudspeakers to address specific pain points integrators experience when looking to deliver the best audio experience in those more challenging spaces,” says Daniel Saenz, Product Manager, Amplifiers & Installed Loudspeakers, Q-SYS. “Built as a variant of the popular AD-C6T, the two models are a natural addition to the AcousticDesign Series and give users more options and flexibility to fine-tune their environment.”

For more information about the AD-C6T-HC, please visit: qsys.com/adc6thc, the AD-C6T-HP, visit qsys.com/adc6thp, and to learn more about the AcousticDesign Series, please visit: qsys.com/acousticdesignseries.

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

