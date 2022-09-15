Pyramid Analytics Named CRN Channel Awards 2022 Finalist

Pyramid Analytics Short-Listed in Emerging Vendor of the Year Category

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, is a CRN Channel Awards 2022 finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category. The Emerging Vendor of the Year category recognises new and emerging organisations which have successfully supported the growth of their channel partners in the UK. CRN reported a record number of award entries. Expanding channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) is a strategic priority. Pyramid has expanded its Alliances team and partner recruitment capabilities, invested in partner training and development, and launched joint go to market programs.





Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics is a finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category of the CRN Channel Awards 2022.

The channel partner programme is the backbone of Pyramid’s UK operations, accounting for a significant segment of UK revenue.

Pyramid partners in the UK include Amplifi, AND Grow International Ltd, Ascot London Consulting Limited, AWS, Delaware, Snap Analytics.

The winners of the CRN Channel Awards 2022 will be announced at an award ceremony on November 10 at Evolution London in the heart of London’s iconic Battersea Park.

To learn more about becoming a Pyramid partner in the UK & Ireland, contact bill.clayton@pyramidanalytics.com.

Pyramid Analytics Demonstrates its Commitment to and Value for Channel Partners

The CRN Channel Awards is one of the highest accolades in the UK channel. It recognises excellence across the UK channel landscape, with categories covering Vendors, Distributors and Resellers. All entries face a rigorous judging process from industry leaders. The judges this year recognised the particularly “strong competition” with several of the categories receiving a record number of entries.

Being shortlisted for the award is a culmination of Pyramid’s four and a half years of commitment to the UK economy, with the growth of its channel partnerships at the core of its business strategy and success. 2022 has been the most momentous year for Pyramid in the UK with the hiring of Tom Warren as Managing Director for UKI and the announcement of a $120 million Series E funding round announcement at a special event at Tower Bridge.

Channel partners are critical for Pyramid’s ability to continue to grow in a scalable manner, in turn offering them access to pioneering innovative technology that can transform their business. Pyramid understands that for outstanding growth to be achieved for the company and for its channel partners, its partners should be thoroughly supported with training to develop in-depth knowledge and insights. Pyramid’s partner portal is vital in delivering learning, development and growth value for Pyramid and its partners.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Tom Warren, Vice President of UKI, Pyramid Analytics: “The entire Pyramid team is delighted and proud to have been shortlisted for the CRN Channel Awards. To be shortlisted as an Emerging Vendor of the Year really is the icing on the cake for what has been a brilliant year for the company and for our channel partners. The fact the Series E funding round was announced in the UK was a strong signal of our intent and commitment to the UK – and we’re only getting started. I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to CRN for this recognition, to the Pyramid team and our amazing channel partners who believe in us and stand by us.”

Bill Clayton, Vice President of Global Partner Sales, Pyramid Analytics: “The CRN Channel Awards are closely watched by everyone in the UK channel ecosystem, and it’s a momentous occasion for the whole Pyramid family to be nominated. For Pyramid, our channel partnerships have become an essential cornerstone of our business. Our highly productive and effective work with channel partners has forged a host of mutually beneficial relationships that have driven growth for all involved across the UK. Channel partners are now the core of Pyramid’s business. The upcoming growth and expansion of the company is firmly embedded with our channel partners, and I look forward to making that future a reality.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

