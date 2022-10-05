Pyramid Analytics Formalizes US Federal Business Practice

Decision Intelligence Software Provider Strengthens Commitment to Government Agencies with Dedicated Practice to Modernize Analytics for the Delivery of Critical Public Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today announced a new business practice dedicated to the specific needs of U.S. federal agencies. Led by a team of experts with a deep background in the federal market segment, Pyramid’s Federal Business Practice builds on the company’s success with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and strengthens its focus and commitment to providing the U.S. Federal Government and federal partners with sales, technical expertise, and services to deploy Decision Intelligence for strategic uses at scale.

Key Points:

Decision Intelligence enabled by AI and Machine Learning (ML) can modernize the delivery of critical public services, including healthcare, homeland security, and defense in the US federal market segment.

(ML) can modernize the delivery of critical public services, including healthcare, homeland security, and defense in the US federal market segment. President Biden’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget proposes spending $65 billion on IT for civilian federal agencies and prioritizes IT Modernization, Cybersecurity, and Digital Customer Experience initiatives that leverage advanced analytics i .

. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, training, and consulting services will be provided directly and through partnerships with federal resellers and federal system integrators.

The Pyramid Platform can be deployed on any cloud platform on-premises or in hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Pyramid’s US Federal Practice is led by Joe Fritsch, Director of Federal Sales; Peter Morris, Senior Director Partner Channel, North America; Dave Henry, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances; Russ Cosentino, Regional Vice President Sales, North America, East; and Brian McCormac, Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on any cloud platform, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, on-premises or in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The Pyramid Platform is available in the AWS Marketplace and can be run on AWS GovCloud to address specific regulatory and compliance requirements of agencies at the federal, state, and local level, ensuring a reliable, scalable and secure decision intelligence solution.

Decision Intelligence is Key to Government Digital Public Services

President Biden’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget proposes spending $65 billion on IT for civilian federal agencies — an 11 percent increase from the estimate reported for 2022 — aiming to prioritize federal-wide initiatives around IT Modernization, Cybersecurity, and Digital Customer Experience. These initiatives require decisions to be made quickly, accurately and in context of outcomes and processes. Decision Intelligence enabled by AI and machine learning helps federal agencies unlock value from their data. It empowers internal decision-makers to make faster, better decisions, giving organizations the ability to generate insights, analyze data and understand roadblocks in workflows to solve problems faster and create better processes.

The use of AI and data for real-time decision making by federal civilian and defense agencies is poised to increase. Gartner estimates that by 2024, 60 percent of government AI and data analytics investments will directly impact real-time operational decisions and outcomes. The ability to identify, prioritize, model and (re)engineer decisions for improvement (i.e., decision intelligence) will be critical for any disruption ready and resilient organization.ii

Pyramid Strengthens Commitment to VA and Other Government Agencies

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is currently used by the Veterans Health Administration, America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,298 heath care facilities including 171 medical centers and 1,113 outpatient sites throughout the country. The VA provides comprehensive healthcare services to 9 million veterans each year. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is used by more than 41,000 clinical, medical and administrative staff to identify patterns and execution gaps across the system, ensuring US military veterans receive more personalized and enhanced care to improve the services they offer to veterans and their families.

Accurate and highly contextualized decisions are gaining more importance as government agencies are challenged with unprecedented complexities and uncertainty, backlogs of work and economic disruption, and ongoing labor shortages.

With the Pyramid Platform, government agencies are well positioned to build back better with data-accelerated decisions that improve the ability to deliver critical services for American citizens. Healthcare providers can share information more easily to improve care, transportation agencies can better predict potential delays and solve issues before they happen, supply chains can be managed in real time, and organizations can lower the skills barrier by automating the complex steps required for a data-driven approach.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Joe Fritsch, Director of Federal Business Practice, Pyramid Analytics: “Pyramid’s Federal Business Practice is the first of many strategic growth initiatives we are launching to expand our partner ecosystem, including federal systems integrators and value-added federal resellers. As Pyramid expands its offerings and further establishes its position as a leading provider of augmented analytics, we are committed to helping U.S. federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies expand and optimize their use of data-informed decision intelligence at scale.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers including New York City (Pyramid Analytics USA, Inc.), London, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

____________

i Budget of the U.S. Government Fiscal Year 2023

ii Gartner, 4 Key Actions to Amplify Digital Gains and Resilience in Government, May 20, 2022

Contacts

North America: Heather Racicot



Resonance PR: +1 360-632-5616



pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

UK/Ireland, Europe: Alex Izza



Resonance PR: +44 (0)208 819 3170



pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

Chas Kielt



Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics



617.687.3371



chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com