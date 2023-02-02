Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region

McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy

MUNICH & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics, the leading decision intelligence platform provider, hires experienced technology sector leader Martin McDonald to accelerate DACH growth.

The new VP DACH brings more than 15 years of experience in business development for international companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market.

Pyramid is expanding investment in DACH talent, sales and marketing, and partner expansion.

McDonald joins Pyramid after leading successful and innovative teams throughout the world in the enterprise software industry, and companies specializing in data and analytics. Prior to Pyramid, he was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.

At Pyramid, McDonald will be responsible for developing and executing the regional strategy in the DACH market. This will include business operations and development, personnel development, key account management, growth of sales, and profitability in the region and, in turn, expanding Pyramid’s market position across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He will also supervise and expand Pyramid Analytics’ DACH network of system integrators (SI), value-added resellers (VAR), distributors, global information services and consulting firms, and complementary technology companies. The partner program is an important part of Pyramid’s growth strategy to bring its pioneering and transformative technology to customers worldwide.

McDonald will spearhead Pyramid’s SAP market strategy in the DACH region. SAP was founded in Germany and is the largest company by market capitalization in the country. For its thriving ecosystem of SAP enterprise users, Pyramid offers a unique value add to unlock the potential of SAP through self-service analytics directly on SAP BW and SAP HANA data.

Taking Business Intelligence to the Next Level

Today’s data-driven businesses are making faster, more accurate decisions based on facts rather than perception. But to become truly data-driven, businesses need a platform that fully leverages all their data. Many organizations have discovered that their current business intelligence platforms are incomplete and not fit for purpose. This leaves them stuck in the past, making slow decisions, no decisions, or worse, bad decisions.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform changes that. It empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. It combines governed self-service analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) and brings data prep, business analytics, and data science together into one frictionless platform. Providing users with insights for timely and effective decision-making – that is Decision Intelligence.

AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards. By lowering the skills barrier, it empowers anyone – from the C-suite to the frontline – to integrate faster, more intelligent decision-making into their organization.

Quotes:

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to Pyramid. Martin has a strong track record of success within the technology industry, and his deep expertise on the value of data & analytics will be much appreciated by Pyramid’s partners and customers. His extensive international leadership and experience will be essential as we further accelerate Pyramid’s strong growth in the DACH region.”

Martin McDonald, Vice President DACH, Pyramid Analytics: “The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is built for what’s next in data and analytics. It’s gratifying to represent the only complete, unified Decision Intelligence Platform and bring the power of business intelligence and advanced analytics to all enterprise decision makers. DACH is an exciting region for Pyramid, right at the heart of the European economy and home to world-leading organisations with their eyes set on advancing their use of data. DACH is also the home of SAP – a space where Pyramid has a powerful set of capabilities that I look forward to sharing with partners and customers in the months and years ahead. I am proud to join this team, full of the brightest minds in the industry, and look forward to expanding the business and its success in the DACH region.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. The Pyramid Analytics platform provides direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. It brings together data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform, ready to empower anyone with the power of intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

