PubMatic Launches AI Insights to Help Publishers Understand and Act on Demand Dynamics in Real Time

NO-HEADQUARTERS / REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM), the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance, today announced the launch of AI Insights, a new set of AI-powered capabilities designed to help publishers understand demand dynamics and make faster, more informed decisions to optimize their revenue.

Available via the PubMatic Assistant embedded into PubMatic’s platform, AI Insights helps publishers gain real-time visibility into how their inventory, pricing, and demand compare to a relevant peer set, while protecting each individual publisher’s proprietary data. Publishers can use dashboards and natural language prompts to quickly understand what’s changing in the market and where to focus next to grow their revenue.

“Publishers today are operating in a market where demand conditions can shift in hours, not weeks, and relying on static reports simply doesn’t work anymore,” said John Martin, Associate Vice President, Publisher Growth Solutions, PubMatic. “With our AI Insights, we’re applying generative AI to give publishers real-time answers to why performance is changing and where yield opportunities are emerging. This is about innovating on behalf of publishers; protecting their data, preserving their competitive advantage, and helping them optimize revenue in a market that demands faster, more data-informed decision making.”

Shedding Light on Demand, Not Just Outcomes

Historically, publishers could see what happened in an auction, such as clearing prices or winning buyers, but were limited in their visibility into why performance changed. Seeing whether outcomes were driven by pricing strategy, buyer competition, demand concentration, or inventory alignment had previously required manual, retrospective analysis across multiple tools, often after revenue opportunities had already passed.

AI Insights is designed to close that information gap by combining real-time benchmarking with AI-generated interpretation, giving publishers a more active role in understanding how buyers engage with their inventory. Publishers can now see which advertisers are active, how budgets shift across channels, and where competition is intensifying or softening.

PubMatic now works with more than 90% of the top 30 streamers, and for large-scale CTV publishers whose inventory spans live television, premium on-demand content, and free ad-supported channels, AI Insights brings comprehensive market context together in one place—supporting faster, more confident decisions as demand shifts across formats and buying patterns evolve in real time.

For omnichannel publishers like Realtor.com, AI Insights supports faster, more confident decision-making in a rapidly changing market.

“As a digital marketplace connecting millions of homebuyers, sellers, and real estate professionals, Realtor.com operates in an environment where demand, seasonality and buyer behavior can change rapidly,” said Yi-Fang Yen, Senior Vice President of Digital Media & Advertising, Realtor.com. “PubMatic’s AI Insights delivers the timely, market-level visibility we need to spot performance opportunities, understand shifts in demand, and make confident, real-time optimizations as conditions change.”

Turning Insights Into Opportunity

AI Insights surface specific, actionable intelligence that was previously difficult to assemble in real time, including:

Channel optimization insights, showing how demand and pricing shift between PMP and open auction, and where premium inventory may be better allocated as buyer behavior changes

Advertiser and vertical strategies, revealing which advertisers and categories are gaining traction, which are declining, and where deeper engagement or diversification could unlock future demand

Inventory alignment signals, highlighting which content genres and placements are attracting stronger CPMs and auction pressure, helping publishers adjust pacing, packaging, or exposure around demand spikes

, highlighting which content genres and placements are attracting stronger CPMs and auction pressure, helping publishers adjust pacing, packaging, or exposure around demand spikes DSP and buyer behavior trends, providing clarity into where spend is concentrating or fragmenting across buying platforms

Early use of AI Insights is showing how peer benchmarking can surface meaningful pricing opportunities that may otherwise remain hidden. For example1:

CTV: A prominent CTV publisher identified an opportunity to command up to 27% higher eCPMs for similar inventory when benchmarked against its closest peer cohort, averaged across Open Exchange, PMP, and Auction Package transactions.

A prominent CTV publisher identified an opportunity to command for similar inventory when benchmarked against its closest peer cohort, averaged across Open Exchange, PMP, and Auction Package transactions. Online video: A leading online video publisher discovered that comparable inventory within its peer set was monetizing at approximately 22% higher eCPMs during the same period, revealing a clear opportunity to reassess pricing and packaging strategy.

From Static Analytics to Live Intelligence

As programmatic environments become more fragmented, publishers are often left stitching together insights across incongruent tools and reports. AI Insights replaces that approach with always-on intelligence delivered directly inside the PubMatic platform.

Publishers can explore these insights directly in a dashboard or use natural language prompts through the PubMatic Assistant to ask questions and surface recommendations that explain what’s changing, why, and which levers may require attention, turning hours of analysis into seconds and driving revenue outcomes faster.

Availability

PubMatic AI Insights is available now to eligible publishers on a subscription basis. For more information and to view demos, contact aitools@pubmatic.com, connect with your Customer Success Manager, or visit go.pubmatic.com/insights.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance. Through an intelligent, unified platform that connects buyers, publishers, data partners, and commerce media networks, PubMatic delivers superior performance with greater transparency, control, and efficiency.

Since 2006, PubMatic has pioneered every major advance in programmatic advertising, from enabling the first OpenRTB transactions to embedding AI-driven optimization and privacy-focused innovation across its platform. With omnichannel scale, proven reliability, and a track record of continuous innovation, PubMatic is building a more intelligent, profitable, and sustainable open internet. Built to Connect. Powered to Perform

1 These insights are based on historical performance data from December 2025, averaged across deal types on the PubMatic platform, and are intended to illustrate how improved visibility into peer performance can help publishers identify pricing gaps. They are not indicative of future performance or guaranteed outcomes.

