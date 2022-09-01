PSC Software Releases Four New Free Features to ACE Quality Management Software Customers

POMONA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSC Software® is excited to provide our ACE® electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) customers with four powerful enhancements. Current ACE users never have to pay for new features. These new features and modules widen user access to cutting-edge developments in the software at no extra charge, so users stay at the forefront of innovation in the life science industry.





ACE®, PSC Software’s flagship product, is a highly configurable enterprise quality management system built to solve your company’s unique quality needs. With ACE you can streamline regulatory inspections to instantly respond to inspector requests, manage the entire audit life cycle, and reduce time spent on quality management.

“ACE’s new features will help our customers achieve a host of quality assurance goals by reducing their burden and maximizing productivity. This is our most powerful upgrade to date. Each feature solves real-world pain points our customers face, creating easy-to-use solutions, and enabling customers to implement them quickly.” – Brandon Clough, Chief Revenue Officer.

In the latest ACE software update, existing users will automatically have access to four new features:

ACE ValidationTM: Revolutionary paperless validation increases efficiency and reduces costs compared to traditional paper-based validation. Real-time collaboration, execution, and approval all in one system for all commissioning, qualification, and validation processes.

ACE RiskTM: Build a robust risk matrix to identify potential failure and non-compliance issues before they occur. ACE Risk supports FMEAs and CCP determination throughout your Facility, Equipment, Utilities, Supply Chain, Vendors, Product Processes, Method, Safety, and beyond.

ACE SupervisionTM: ACE pairs with wearable technology to provide hands-free, wearable technology to completely transform work in cleanrooms, maintenance shops, laboratories, and more. Capabilities include speech-to-text, video and audio recording, QR code scanning, and so much more.

ACE AcceleratorTM: Flexible configuration of workflows and functionality to meet your company’s changing needs as you grow. With 24/7 admin on-demand support and pre-validated workflows, this integrated solution will help accelerate your success at every stage.

To access this new feature set, contact PSC Software® at sales@pscsoftware.com to schedule your free update.

For more information about ACE®, the robust set of features ACE offers, or to schedule a demo, visit: https://biotech.com/2022/08/29/ace-new-releases/

