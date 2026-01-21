Prudent AI Introduces Industry’s First Universal Income Platform

Prudent AI Upfront Income calculates qualified income across all loan types with same-day certainty

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudent AI today launched Prudent AI Upfront Income, the industry's first universal income platform designed to calculate qualified income for any loan type in a single tool with same-day certainty.

Using this tool, lenders can upload any income document— W-2s, 1099s, tax returns, bank statements, paystubs—and receive qualifying income calculations instantly. Prudent AI Upfront Income is gamechanging because it means lenders no longer have to switch tools, reconcile results across platforms, or discover income surprises weeks into the process. With faster upfront approval, borrowers get aligned to optimal loan programs immediately based on actual qualifying income.

Previously, mortgage lenders had to juggle multiple income calculation tools, each operating at different speeds with different accuracy standards. In some cases, this meant that it took until Day 28 after initial engagement to uncover a disqualifying factor.

Now, with Prudent AI Upfront Income, Day 28 surprises are replaced with Day One certainty. Using this tool, lenders will know which loan products fit each borrower at intake, not at closing.

"One tool. All income types. All loan programs," said Jayendran GS, Co-Founder of Prudent AI. "Income silos just became history. Lenders get certainty at intake instead of surprises at closing. That's the difference between converting leads and losing them. We're not improving income calculation. We're eliminating the operational chaos that's plagued lending for decades."

For agency loans, Prudent AI Upfront Income automatically extracts data and populates calculator fields for seamless DU submission. For non-QM loans, the platform calculates income according to investor-specific guidelines with identical speed and accuracy. Same workflow. Same velocity. Universal coverage.

Prudent AI Upfront Income delivers same-day qualified income regardless of loan complexity. The platform maintains 100% consistency across all loan types with zero reconciliation between tools. App-hopping, duplicate data entry, and workflow friction that kills conversion rates—all eliminated. Lenders can serve the full spectrum of borrowers with a single workflow that delivers consistent velocity and accuracy.

This represents a fundamental shift in lending economics. The choice between speed and thoroughness no longer exists. Neither do the operational constraints that forced lenders to turn away complex borrowers. Prudent AI Upfront Income makes every income scenario equally accessible, equally fast, equally accurate.

Prudent AI provides income certainty and instant prequalification tailored for all mortgage lender types with AI copilots and human intervention. Trusted by the majority of enterprise clients, the company's comprehensive lending solutions enable lenders to process more loans, reduce operational overhead, and confidently serve previously underserved borrower segments.

