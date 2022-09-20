Provenir Expands its Presence in Spain, Growing the Company’s Global Footprint

Sales and SaaS industry veteran Pablo Pérez Álvarez joins team in response to increasing demand for company’s AI-powered risk decisioning software

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Pablo Pérez Álvarez will be joining the company’s sales team in Spain to serve the growing number of financial services organizations seeking AI-powered risk decisioning solutions. Pérez Álvarez will be responsible for creating go-to market strategies and leading business development activities.

Prior to joining Provenir, Pablo served as a business development executive in the SaaS industry. He has experience defining marketing and commercial strategies, developing sales strategies, and identifying market opportunities. Alvarez will be based in Valencia.

“Financial services providers and fintechs must deliver personalized customer experiences and meet consumer expectations for instant decisions to remain competitive,” said Frode Berg, Provenir’s Managing Director of EMEA. “A growing number of organizations are seeking our AI-powered risk decisioning platform to gather deeper insights from many types of data and make automated decisions that best serve the needs of consumers. Pablo will help us meet this quickly growing demand in the region.”

Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry’s first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem for financial services organizations. It provides a comprehensive real-time view of unified decisioning-performance, third-party and historical data, as well as automated analytics. Through one unified digital experience, users can create the platform-as-a-service (Paas) cloud solution that best fits their business needs.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

