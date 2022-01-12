Provenir Customer Reliant Funding Named LendIT Fintech Industry Awards ‘Top Small Business Lending Platform’ Finalist

Nationwide provider recognized for excellence in supporting more than 10,000 small businesses with fast, flexible funding

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMB—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today congratulated its customer Reliant Funding for being recognized as a LendIT Fintech Industry Awards 2021 finalist.

The fifth annual LendIT Fintech Industry Awards honor the world’s leading influencers and innovators in 14 unique categories. Reliant Funding was named a finalist in the “Top Small Business Lending Platform” category, which honors organizations based on a combination of loan performance, volume, growth, product diversity and innovation.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 8, at the Dealmakers Summit held during the LendIt Fintech Nexus event at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small businesses nationwide via its Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) offering that is based on a company’s cash flow. Since 2008, more than 10,000 businesses have trusted Reliant to provide them with fast, flexible funding to fuel their success.

During the last year, Reliant transformed its funding process to be a more robust online experience enabling small businesses to apply, receive customized offers, and receive funding in their account in a matter of hours. As a result, Reliant has seen an increase in both the number of applicants and fundings.

“We are honored to be named a finalist in the prestigious LendIT Fintech Industry Awards, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees,” said Steven Kietz, Chief Executive Officer, Reliant Funding. “We are proud to employ leading edge technology, as with our partnership with Provenir, to help address the small business lending needs of our customers to foster their growth and further their business goals.”

“Reliant Funding continues to set the industry standard with the speed in which a small business can apply for working capital lending to have funding available within hours,” said Kathy Stares, executive Vice President, North America, Provenir. “We congratulate Reliant Funding on being named a LendIT Fintech Industry Awards finalist and look forward to continuing to support the company by providing the technology to quickly evaluate credit risk and deter fraud to better serve its customers.”

Provenir’s AI-powered decisioning software is the industry’s first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem. It provides a comprehensive real-time view of unified decisioning-performance, third-party and historical data, as well as integrated advanced analytics through AI models. Through one unified digital experience, users can create the platform-as-a-service (Paas) cloud solution that best fits their business needs.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs, financial institutions, and payment providers make smarter decisions faster by simplifying the risk decisioning process. Its no-code, cloud-native SaaS products form a risk decision engine for real-time approvals and make it easy to rapidly create sophisticated decisioning workflows. With a global data marketplace for seamless integration, powerful AI and machine learning models, and real-time insights, Provenir has supercharged decisioning speed. Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 40 countries and processes more than 2 billion transactions annually.

About Reliant Funding

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Since 2008, Reliant has helped over 10,000 small businesses nationwide and has funded nearly two billion dollars and counting. For more information, please visit https://www.reliantfunding.com/.

Contacts

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)



erin@lutzpr.com

949-293-1055