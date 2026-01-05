Provectron Introduces its Smart Automation Manufacturing Solutions at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provectron, a smart manufacturing partner focused on high-precision automation, today makes its official U.S. debut at CES in Las Vegas. Designed to support manufacturers looking to localize and modernize their production lines and capabilities, from early planning to full production, Provectron helps customers build automated manufacturing operations that are easier to manage, more resilient, and higher quality.

“Provectron was created to solve real challenges faced by manufacturers,” said Lance Lan, General Manager, Provectron. “We bring proven automated production lines and expertise to complex manufacturing environments. The U.S. is looking to onshore manufacturing, and we can help OEMs and EMSs establish reliable, scalable automation manufacturing with fast time to market and with rapid ROI.”

To date, Provectron has already provided production lines and automation solutions to more than 200 customers across multiple high-tech industries.

Provectron delivers advanced smart manufacturing solutions designed to support production and supply-chain localization across the world. The Provectron offering includes:

Automated production lines

Automated programming machines

Advanced optical inspection systems

Intelligent sorting and inspection solutions

These capabilities enable manufacturers or end customers to take advantage of applications designed to help simplify the production process including production automation, defect inspection, material sorting, and SOP compliance verification. Drawing on experience across automotive electronics, high-performance computing, fixed wireless access, and smart devices, Provectron is well equipped to help customers bring establish their own production lines locally and help save costs and time-to-market.

Provectron’s solutions are built to deliver real, measurable results. Customers have already seen faster production, lower labor costs, and significantly fewer defects, along with highly accurate inspection and full visibility across quality and production issues. This combination helps manufacturers improve consistency, protect margins, and run more confident, reliable operations.

For attendees at CES, Provectron will be showcasing its smart device on the Quectel stand at the event. Built for high-precision inspection, the smart microscope helps manufacturers quickly spot even micrometer-level defects across components, electronics, circuit boards, and chips. The solution is a perfect example of how Provectron capabilities help manufacturers to improve product quality, reduce customer complaints and simplify the process of verifying the first production sample.

Lan commented, “We’re delighted to be showcasing the smart microscope applications at CES. This demonstration showcases how we can use leading technologies, in this case including edge computing and machine vision to help our customers improve their processes.”

Provectron will be on the Quectel stand at CES – booth 10363.

About Provectron

Provectron specializes in delivering industry-specific automation and AI solutions by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, machine vision, and deep learning.

Our focus lies in transforming vertical sectors through tailored applications, including defect detection, material sorting, SOP compliance verification, and automotive electronics automation, enabling industries to accelerate their intelligent transformation and achieve operational excellence.

For more information www.provectron.com or LinkedIn

Media contact: info@provectron.com