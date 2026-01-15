Provation Introduces iPro Lite: Mobile-First Anesthesia Solution Designed to Maximize Revenue and Streamline Documentation

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIMS--Provation, a leading provider of clinical productivity software for anesthesia billing, documentation, and workflow management, today announced the launch of Provation® iPro Lite, a fully mobile anesthesia information management solution (AIMS) purpose-built for anesthesia groups and perioperative teams in outpatient care settings. The platform addresses the critical challenges of paper-based workflows by automating charge capture, ensuring compliance, eliminating manual processes, and enabling data-driven decision making.

Provation iPro Lite extends the innovation that has made Provation iPro the top-rated AIMS platform in the industry. Built on the same physician-designed foundation trusted by leading healthcare organizations worldwide, Provation iPro Lite transforms how providers document patient care and capture revenue. The solution targets the most persistent paper-based workflow challenges: incomplete anesthesia charge capture, compliance vulnerabilities from illegible or incomplete paper records, time-consuming documentation processes that burden clinical staff, and lack of analytics and insights to support data-driven clinical and operational decision making.

"Paper-based anesthesia documentation comes at a hidden cost: delayed payments, revenue leakage, compliance and patient safety risks, and lost insights," said Brooke Kellerhouse, Vice President of Product & Anesthesia at Provation. "Provation iPro Lite makes the transition from paper seamless, decreasing revenue cycle time and unlocking clinical and operational insights lost in paper records."

Delivering Measurable Value Where It Matters Most

Provation iPro Lite helps anesthesia groups and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) maximize revenue, reduce risk, and improve performance. The platform eliminates revenue leakage by capturing every billable service automatically at the point of care, reducing claim denials and accelerating reimbursement. Complete, audit-ready documentation minimizes regulatory risk and associated costs. Designed as a light-touch record built with speed in mind, the mobile platform enables providers to chart from anywhere. Wireless physiological data streaming and configurable templates free up clinicians to focus on patient care. Real-time analytics and insights empower clinical, operational, and financial leaders to optimize performance, improve outcomes, and demonstrate measurable value.

Built on a mobile-first architecture that works seamlessly on phones and tablets, Provation iPro Lite is a turn-key solution that integrates seamlessly with existing EMR systems and practice management software, requiring minimal setup and training time. Available now for anesthesia groups and ASCs throughout the United States, Provation iPro Lite makes it easy for facilities to leave paper behind. For more information, speak to a Provation iPro expert.

About Provation:

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions, dedicated to empowering providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio offers clinical productivity software that spans the entire patient encounter in the Anesthesia and GI (Gastroenterology) practices.

With a purpose-driven approach, Provation aims to streamline and enhance healthcare workflows for improved patient outcomes. Our innovative solutions include physician and nursing documentation with Provation® Apex and anesthesia documentation with the top-rated AIMS platform, Provation® iPro. Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

