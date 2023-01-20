proteanTecs to Showcase Interconnect Reliability Monitoring at the Chiplet Summit

Company to deliver main keynote presentation and technical track

HAIFA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that the company will exhibit and present at the first annual Chiplet Summit. Held from January 24-26 in San Jose, Chiplet Summit is the only event exclusively dedicated to the skyrocketing chiplet market, which is projected to reach $57 billion in revenue by 2035.(1)





proteanTecs will speak in multiple sessions, including as one of the event’s featured keynotes:

Keynote: At 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, vice president of business development, Nitza Basoco, will deliver a keynote address titled “ Leverage Agents to Boost Chiplet Design and Reliability .” Basoco, a pioneer of stack die testability and an expert in test development and operations, will describe how advanced telemetry-based analytics makes heterogeneous integration more predictable and reliable.

At 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, vice president of business development, Nitza Basoco, will deliver a keynote address titled “ .” Basoco, a pioneer of stack die testability and an expert in test development and operations, will describe how advanced telemetry-based analytics makes heterogeneous integration more predictable and reliable. Panel Session: At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, senior director of business development, Nir Sever, will be a panelist in the “ Overcoming Chiplet Design Challenges – How Industry Can Help ” (Session C-101) session, alongside experts from Marvell, Cadence Design Systems and Eliyan. The panelists will highlight the many ways the industry can support chiplet commercialization, including creating industry standards and offering test suits and interoperability events.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, senior director of business development, Nir Sever, will be a panelist in the “ ” (Session C-101) session, alongside experts from Marvell, Cadence Design Systems and Eliyan. The panelists will highlight the many ways the industry can support chiplet commercialization, including creating industry standards and offering test suits and interoperability events. Technical Presentation: At 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, senior director of product marketing, Marc Hutner, will moderate paper presentations in the Interfaces Track (Session A-201). During this session, Nir Sever will present on “Performance and Reliability Monitoring of Die-to-Die Interfaces.” Sever will discuss the issues inherent in high-performance interfaces, and how using deep data analytics as a new monitoring solution for heterogeneous packaging can provide per-lane grading and advanced outlier detection.

“Chiplets are the future,” said Nitza Basoco, vice president of business development at proteanTecs. “ Advanced heterogeneous packaging is transforming the way leading-edge SOCs are developed, and proteanTecs is well-positioned to support this growing ecosystem with our agents and die-to-die interconnect monitoring solutions. We look forward to participating in the inaugural Chiplet Summit and joining a diverse group of attendees on a collaborative effort to move the chiplet industry forward.”

“ Industry leaders like proteanTecs will play a major role in the emergence of chiplets through their product offering, ecosystem participation, and support of educational forums, such as the Chiplet Summit,” said Chuck Sobey, Chiplet Summit General Chair. “ As participants hear and discuss ways to advance chiplet commercialization, proteanTecs brings a vital quality and reliability perspective that strengthens the conference program.”

proteanTecs has made several recent announcements supporting the chiplet and advanced packaging industries. In Sept. 2022, the company announced it had joined the UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) Consortium, which is uniting industry leaders in building an interoperable, multi-vendor ecosystem. In collaboration with Global Unichip Corporation (GUC), proteanTecs unveiled a case study and silicon results from the use of proteanTecs’ interconnect monitoring solutions in GUC’s high bandwidth interfaces. These results are available in a white paper and webinar.

In proteanTecs’ Chiplet Summit booth (#34), technical experts will showcase the company’s interconnect monitoring solutions for die-to-die interfaces. To schedule a meeting, email marketing@proteanTecs.com.

1. Fierce Electronics, Chiplet futures to grow 9x in four years, Omdia says, April 2020.

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplets market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of this new technology in designing a wide variety of extremely large integrated chips. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

Contacts

proteanTecs Press Contact:

Elizabeth Brown, Media Relations



elizabeth@proteanTecs.com

+1 619-993-4648