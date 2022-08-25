Home Business Wire Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 Empowers Thousands of Business Leaders & Startup Entrepreneurs...
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 Empowers Thousands of Business Leaders & Startup Entrepreneurs with Tools, Knowledge and Advice to Turn Ideas into Action

 One-Day Event Features an All-Star Speaker Line-Up that Addresses Today’s Most Excitable Topics, Plus Startup Booths, Fireworks, & Investor Pitches

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited:NJ, returns October 6, 2022 at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken, NJ. Founders, C-Suite leaders, and industry experts take the stage to share their insider insights and innovators unite to celebrate what’s new and create what’s next with inspiration, education and interactive experiences. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, giving thousands of attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and propel their businesses.

“Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to scale your business, an investor looking for access to early stage tech before it makes headlines, an innovator looking to grow your career in tech, or if you’re part of an enterprise searching for new ways to innovate and leverage technology, Propelify is where ideas are propelled into action. Plus, it’s fun.” said Propelify Founder and TechUnited CEO Aaron Price.

Entrepreneurship and innovation are the focus of Propelify’s Stage of Wisdom: tackling topics including climate change, diversity, smart cities, communication, wellness and venture capital. This year, the event will introduce the Stage of Finspiration presented by Cross River Bank, which will dive into fintech innovations, emerging technologies, the metaverse, Web3 and more.

The event will feature a range of industry leaders, including:

  • Jeff Hoffman, Cofounder, Priceline
  • Amanda Cassatt, Serotonin Cofounder & CEO; Mojito Cofounder & President
  • Dr Dan Karlin, CMO MindMed
  • Douglas Rushkoff, Best Selling Author and host of Team Human Podcast
  • Katica Roy, Founder, Pipeline Equity
  • Nora Apsel, Founder and CEO, Morty
  • Ben Sun, Founder, Primary Ventures
  • Y-Vonne Hutchinson, CEO and Founder, ReadySet
  • Vinit Bharara, Co-Founder and CEO at Mojo
  • Clara Krivoy, Partner, Head of Digital Commerce Group, Brown Rudnick
“The Propelify Innovation Festival unites innovators who are building the future, continuing the legacy of innovation rooted in New Jersey.” said Governor Phil Murphy. “We’re thrilled that TechUnited:NJ leads the way to welcome some of the most inspired companies, entrepreneurs and innovators to New Jersey who propel ideas into action.”

The winners of 2022 TechUnited:BetterX Challenges will also be announced at Propelify, awarding innovative entrepreneurs $100,000 in cash, as well as instrumental mentorship opportunities. This year’s competition includes the following challenge statements:

The BetterX Challenges are also supported by Samsung, Verizon Business, & Cross River Bank.

About Propelify

The Propelify Innovation Festival empowers innovators and entrepreneurs to advance their businesses and careers. Over the years, the Propelify Innovation Festival has welcomed over 40,000 attendees, hundreds of exhibitors, and world-renowned speakers like Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, James Altucher, Beth Comstock, Gov. Phil Murphy, and more. The gathering features talks, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, startup competitions, music, food, and drinks, earning a recognition from Forbes as “The SXSW of the Northeast.”

About TechUnited

TechUnited:NJ is a membership-driven, non-profit organization that offers opportunities for tech-enabled companies and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and grow to propel the future of New Jersey and beyond through events, mentorship, content creation, and more.

Contacts

Press Contact
Niki Turkington niki@techunited.co

