Prometheus Group Appoints DJ Paoni to Board of Directors

Enterprise software executive strengthens board as company accelerates AI-driven innovation

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prometheus Group, a global leader in enterprise asset management (EAM), announced today the appointment of Donald J. (DJ) Paoni, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Paoni is the Chief Executive Officer of Certinia, a leading provider of professional services automation and services business software. Prior to Certinia, Paoni had a distinguished career at SAP including the role of President, SAP North America.

Mr. Paoni brings a wealth of experience around scaling large organizations. “DJ joins our board at an inflection point here at Prometheus Group,” said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. “I believe that he has seen the problems we are about to encounter and can help us avoid some common missteps. We are excited to take advantage of his experience and he will be a powerful addition to our board in this next phase of growth.”

“I am eager to join Prometheus Group at a pivotal stage in its strategic growth,” stated Paoni. “The company has built an impressive reputation for helping asset-intensive organizations operate more safely and efficiently by grounding innovation in how real work gets done. Their recent AI developments deliver practical, immediate improvements to customer operations differentiating them in a crowded AI landscape where many solutions remain more aspirational than operational.”

With this appointment, Prometheus Group continues to strengthen its board with leaders who bring deep operational, enterprise, and ecosystem expertise to support the company’s long-term strategy and global expansion.

About Prometheus Group

Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of enterprise asset management solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Prometheus Group delivers an AI-enhanced, integrated EAM platform that empowers frontline operations teams to tackle real-world challenges by unifying dynamic asset intelligence, ERP data, and workflow automation.

