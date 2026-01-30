Prometheum Raises an Additional $23 Million to Accelerate U.S. Digital Markets Expansion

Capital to support the rollout of correspondent clearing distribution services and the development of on-chain securities products, advancing the modernization of U.S. capital markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prometheum Inc. (“Prometheum”), a market infrastructure provider for digital assets, today announced that since the start of 2025, it has secured an additional $23 million from a group of high-net-worth investors and institutions. This funding reflects continued investor confidence in Prometheum’s role building next-generation market infrastructure for U.S. capital markets.

The new capital will support Prometheum’s commercial expansion as it brings digital asset products – including crypto, tokenized assets, and on-chain securities – into mainstream financial markets through the U.S. broker-dealer channel. While the company’s long-term focus remains on the development and adoption of on-chain securities, Prometheum is now positioned to support the broader spectrum of digital asset offerings as institutions increasingly seek integrated access across product types.

Prometheum Capital, a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer authorized for digital asset custody, clearing, and settlement, is also authorized to provide correspondent clearing services for U.S. broker-dealers. These services enable introducing and clearing firms to offer digital assets to their customers through existing brokerage accounts. Prometheum Capital is currently onboarding its initial correspondent clearing relationships, providing a pathway for broker-dealers to participate in digital asset markets without re-architecting their operational or compliance models.

At the product level, Prometheum is advancing a pipeline of digitally-native and tokenized investment products designed to operate within established U.S. securities markets. By aligning on-chain product development with broker-dealer distribution and digital asset custody infrastructure, Prometheum is integrating digital assets into core market workflows and accelerating the transition toward blockchain-enabled capital markets.

“Prior investment allowed us to operationalize our custodial platform and complete the foundational build-out of our infrastructure,” said Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO of Prometheum Inc. “This funding enables us to work with more product issuers to bring on-chain securities products to market faster, while simultaneously onboarding more broker-dealers to distribute those products to mainstream investors. We’re excited to build digital markets in 2026.”

About Prometheum Inc.

Prometheum Inc. supports digital assets including crypto, tokenized securities, and digitally-native securities through its broker-dealer network and market infrastructure for the distribution, trading, and custody of digital assets. Its broker-dealer network includes Prometheum ATS (secondary market trading), Prometheum Capital (custody, clearing, and settlement), ProFinancial (capital formation and distribution), and an SEC-registered digital transfer agent Prometheum Coinery. For more information, please visit https://www.prometheum.com.

Disclaimers:

Digital assets may not be suitable for all investors.

Digital assets, including cryptocurrency, tokenized securities, and digitally-native securities may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should note that investing or trading in digital assets could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity, which could impact their price and the investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing part or all of your money when you invest in digital assets. Not SIPC or FDIC insured.

Regulatory changes may impact digital assets. Current and future legislation, SEC and CFTC rulemaking, and other regulatory and legal developments may impact the manner in which certain digital assets are classified.

Non-solicitation

This press release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Prometheum Inc., Prometheum ATS, and Prometheum Capital (collectively “Prometheum’’), or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release.

Forward-looking statement

Statements herein that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future events, taking into account the information currently available to the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s proposed business and operations, as well as uncertainties relating to capital markets, some of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statements herein are based upon information available to the Company on the date this was first sent by the Company. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

