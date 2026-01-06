Profitmind Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Profitmind through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Profitmind, the agentic AI decision intelligence platform built for retail teams, today announced it will be available in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Profitmind customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Profitmind helps retailers operationalize AI across weekly business and planning workflows, reduce manual spreadsheet work, and accelerate decision-making across enterprise teams. The platform uses specialized AI agents designed to emulate how retail teams work in practice by rapidly identifying opportunities, testing cross-functional tradeoffs, and presenting recommendations with the context teams need to decide and execute faster and more accurately.

“Microsoft’s global reach, and its track record in business software give Profitmind a powerful foundation to scale fast,” said Dr. Mark Chrystal, CEO of Profitmind. “With Profitmind on the Microsoft Marketplace, enterprise retailers can adopt our agentic AI decision intelligence platform more easily and move from spreadsheets to profit-first recommendations faster.”

“Profitmind shows the real impact of agentic AI in merchandising—turning complex data into clear, prioritized actions that help retailers move faster,” said Keith Mercier, Vice President, Worldwide Retail & Consumer Goods Industry, Microsoft. “Merchandising and inventory planning sit at the heart of every retail operation. By combining Profitmind’s intelligent automation with the power of Microsoft’s platforms, we’re helping retailers drive better decisions and streamline execution within their existing workflows.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Profitmind is a decision intelligence platform built by retail operators for retail operators. The platform is designed to help merchants, planners, and marketers move faster in a market that changes in real time. Its native agentic AI architecture unifies a retailer’s strategy, internal data, and external competitive signals to deliver prioritized, explainable recommendations across pricing, promotions, inventory, marketing, and assortment. Built to mirror how cross-functional retail teams operate week to week, Profitmind reduces manual reporting and spreadsheet reconciliation by surfacing a ranked set of actions tied to sales, profit, and working capital impact, while integrating with existing execution systems. Profitmind is powering mission critical merchandising decisions at over a dozen retailers, from $ $20 million to $100 billion in revenue, across every merchandise category on 3 continents. The platform has helped drive outcomes such as a 250+ basis point profit improvement for one client and hundreds of hours saved per month in manual data work. To learn more, visit Profitmind.com.

