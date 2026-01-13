Product Genius Announces Faster, Smarter, Revenue Creation AI for Commerce

Controlled A/B tests show AI provided 36% revenue lift compared to e-commerce websites

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Product Genius AI yesterday announced the invention of Large Interaction Models (LIMs) and their application to e-commerce websites. The announcement, hosted at Google’s Booth at the National Retail Federation 2026 (NRF 2026), provided results from controlled A/B tests demonstrating a 36% average revenue lift when compared to the brands’ existing websites. The test involved millions of US online shoppers across 25 different brands such as Betsey Johnson, a subsidiary of Steve Madden.

Growing out of $35 million of DARPA research and development, Product Genius AI created Large Interaction Models (LIMs). LIMs improve upon today’s Large Language Models (LLMs) by learning continuously in minutes not months. Applied to commerce, LIMs optimize for each shopper as they scroll and click, and continue to rapidly adapt across billions of shopper interactions. The rapid learning takes rapid changes in stride – in shopper interests, products, ads, and markets – to create durable revenue lift. Rapid learning while a shopper scrolls also means the AI works without massive user data reserves and for e-commerce of any size.

While using a website powered by Product Genius AI, shoppers experience a TikTok-like shopping feed where they see true, useful product and brand information curated by the AI. As they scroll, the AI can tell the shopper what it thinks their interests are so far, and the shopper can also directly tell the AI what they’d like.

Jeff King, Founder of Club Furniture, says that using the approach has made a significant difference in his company’s revenue. “Product Genius is truly revolutionary! We've been using this app for over six months and the results have been amazing. This app allows us to offer an "Amazon-level" AI driven shopping experience on a small business budget. Onboarding was simple and their ongoing support is great. Our time on site and add-to-carts are way up as is our revenue.”

Ben Vigoda, the Founder and CEO of Product Genius AI, says, “E-commerce teams are constantly fire-fighting just to keep revenue up. Our AI delivers durable revenue lift, freeing teams to focus on building their brand. Advanced AI shouldn’t be limited to big tech. We’re proud to be partnering with Google Cloud and the Shopify App Store to bring this technology to entrepreneurial brands of all sizes.”

ABOUT PRODUCT GENIUS

Product Genius AI is a new AI lab focused on the development of Large Interaction Models and their application to e-commerce. Growing out of $35 million dollars of DARPA research and development, the company is led by founder Ben Vigoda. Vigoda was an original inventor of the first Tensor Processing Units (deep learning microchips), created the first and only analog deep learning chips, and developed some of the first attention transformer language models. He holds a PhD from MIT where he has been a Post Doctoral Fellow and Visiting Scientist. Vigoda sits on the DARPA AI horizon scanning committee, and is a Kavli National Academy of Sciences Fellow.

