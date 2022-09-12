Procore to Host Inaugural Investor Day on November 9, 2022

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCOR—Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central Time. The event will be held in-person in conjunction with Groundbreak 2022, Procore’s leading construction technology conference, taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Virtual participation for Investor Day is also available via live stream.

The Investor Day will include presentations by Procore’s CEO, founder and president Tooey Courtemanche, CFO Paul Lyandres, and other members of Procore’s leadership team on Procore’s strategy, business, and financials, followed by a live Q&A. More details on the full Investor Day agenda will be forthcoming. Investor Day attendees will also have full access to the Groundbreak conference taking place from November 8 to 9.

A live webcast of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on November 9, 2022. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering here. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com following the event.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Elizabeth Locke



press@procore.com

Investor Contact

Matthew Puljiz



ir@procore.com