Procore for Government Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, Enhancing Data Security Compliance for Federal Customers

Enables U.S. public sector entities and contractors to securely manage and build federal construction projects

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its Procore for Government solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate Authorization. With this designation, Procore is helping U.S. federal entities and their contractors to manage and build federal construction projects through a secure, unified platform.

The public sector builds America’s most critical infrastructure, from highways to water systems, generating more than $520 billion in annual construction spending in 20251. Procore for Government provides a secure, comprehensive construction platform that is purpose-built for U.S. federal, state, and local entities, and their contractors. With FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, this solution is engineered specifically for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and supporting Department of Defense contractors who may have Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 obligations.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing the same innovation we’ve pioneered in the commercial sector to the builders of our nation’s critical infrastructure," said Steve Davis, President of Product & Technology at Procore. "We are empowering federal agencies and contractors to build with greater confidence, knowing the integrity of their data is protected. This milestone advances our mission to improve the lives of everyone in construction by providing the secure, modern tools needed to deliver these essential projects."

As many builders in the public sector struggle with fragmented data and outdated systems, the unified Procore for Government platform provides the real-time visibility and intuitive reporting necessary to help prevent delays and budget overruns. By automating complex compliance tasks, the solution helps ensure that project details remain secure and audit-ready. This streamlined approach allows U.S. agencies and their contractors to move faster, transforming how they manage and deliver critical public infrastructure.

For more information on Procore for Government, visit https://www.procore.com/government.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is a leading technology partner for every stage of construction. Built for the industry, Procore’s unified technology platform drives efficiency and mitigates risk through AI & data-driven insights and decision making. Over three million projects have run on Procore across 150+ countries. For more information, visit https://www.procore.com/.

1 U.S. Census Bureau, "Monthly Construction Spending, October 2025”

Media Contact

press@procore.com