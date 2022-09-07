Procore Establishes New EMEA Hub in Dublin As Regional Growth Continues Across Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Procore ’ s new EMEA hub will support the company ’ s regional offices to connect everyone in construction on a global platform

The hub is set to create hundreds of jobs as part of a significant investment in Dublin

Procore appoints a Head of EMEA Hub to lead the new office

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its new EMEA hub in Dublin, Ireland. This move demonstrates Procore’s continued commitment to the region and desire to support its expanding customer base as part of its mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform.

The EMEA hub, within Dublin’s South Point building on Harmony Row, occupies the 3rd floor penthouse and spans 15,000 square feet. Formulated to help drive Procore’s growth and better support customers in the region, the hub will aim to create hundreds of jobs in Dublin over the next few years with the company hiring for roles across sales, customer success and customer support, to name a few.

To lead this new office, Procore has appointed Ciaran Cushley as the Head of the EMEA Hub. With a track record of building and leading high-performing teams in Europe and North America for companies such as DocuSign, Cushley brings over 18 years of experience to the company.

“In this exciting time to join Procore, it is a privilege to lead the new hub which signifies our ambition for continued growth across EMEA. Not only will the hub cement our presence in the region, but it will enable customers to continue to efficiently connect their people, systems and data on one platform – allowing them to fully reap the benefits of construction technology,” comments Ciaran Cushley, Head of EMEA Hub at Procore.

Brandon Oliveri-O’Connor, VP of EMEA at Procore adds, “For the past 20 years, Procore has been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. Procore’s increasing presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa speaks to our long-term goal to be the single platform which supports construction professionals across the world.”

Procore will hire for various positions in its new EMEA hub. All current openings can be found on: https://www.procore.com/jobs/openings

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe.

