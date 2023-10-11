Home Business Wire Procore Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call
Business Wire

Procore Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.


In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 833 470 1428 (domestic) or 404 975 4839 (international). The conference ID number is 038086. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Category: Earnings

Contacts

Media Contact
press@procore.com

Investor Contact
ir@procore.com

Articoli correlati

Media Alert: Rambus to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer,...
Continua a leggere

Zeta to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced the planned release of its third quarter 2023...
Continua a leggere

Offerpad to Release Third-Quarter Results on November 1st

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php