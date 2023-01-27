<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 083195. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Elizabeth Locke

press@procore.com

Investor Contact
Matthew Puljiz

ir@procore.com

