Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 404 975 4839 (international). The conference ID number is 039517. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well. To access the live event please register here.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is a leading technology partner for every stage of construction. Built for the industry, Procore’s unified technology platform drives efficiency and mitigates risk through AI & data-driven insights and decision making. Over three million projects have run on Procore across 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Category: Earnings

Media Contact

press@procore.com

Investor Contact

ir@procore.com