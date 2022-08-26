Process Orchestration Insights Spotlighted at CamundaCon 2022

Hybrid Conference to Convene Live in Berlin, Virtually Worldwide

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CamundaCon—Camunda today announced speakers and sponsors for CamundaCon 2022, taking place October 5-6 live in Berlin, Germany and virtually throughout the world. CamundaCon features 40+ speakers during two days who will share their process orchestration insights.

“CamundaCon is a global gathering of process orchestration experts and innovators who will share their knowledge of how they are iterating faster, delivering better customer experiences, and operating more efficiently than ever before,” said Daniel Levy, vice president of product marketing at Camunda. “Process orchestration solutions have advanced dramatically in the past year; the landscape has shifted as cloud technologies have evolved, embodied in the recent launch of Camunda Platform 8. At CamundaCon we’ll learn what it all means and what’s next through real-world use cases and best practices.”

Guest keynote speakers include Cloudinary’s Kim Maida on hacking productivity and Asim Hussain of the Green Software Foundation, sharing insights on the importance of understanding and reducing carbon emissions related to software. Speakers represent dozens of global organizations and include Walmart, Decathlon, BNY Mellon, NatWest, National Bank of Canada, Atlassian, EY, and Infosys.

Camunda CEO Jakob Freund will kick off the conference’s day 1 focus on process orchestration insights, while Co-Founder and Chief Technologist Bernd Ruecker and CTO Daniel Meyer will open the second day’s agenda, which spotlights Camunda and Camunda Platform 8 in action.

CamundaCon takes place as a hybrid event; registration is free for virtual attendees, and €649 for those attending live in Berlin. See the agenda and register at camundacon.com.

Both online and virtual formats will be highly interactive, with opportunities for networking with speakers and attendees. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with sponsors throughout the conference, including representatives from J-IT Process Automation Excellence, ITChamps, Incentro, Apendo, NTConsult, Osian, PiServe, BP3, Cognizant, Unit, OOPS.AI and Integrity Vision.

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in process orchestration software. Our software helps orchestrate complex business processes that span people, systems, and devices. With Camunda, business users collaborate with developers to model and automate end-to-end processes using BPMN-powered flowcharts that run with the speed, scale, and resiliency required to compete in today’s digital-first world. Hundreds of enterprises such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone design, automate, and improve mission-critical business processes with Camunda to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

