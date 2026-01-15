ProboTalent Signals Market Dominance: Industry Architect Dr. Nathan Mondragon Appointed President and Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--ProboTalent, the premier AI-native talent intelligence platform grounded in rigorous psychometric science, today announced a transformative leadership move with the appointment of Nathan Mondragon, Ph.D., as President and Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Mondragon, a legendary figure in Human Capital Management (HCM) technology, joins ProboTalent to lead the company’s next phase of commercial growth and product innovation as it enters a high-velocity expansion phase.

Dr. Mondragon brings a rare "triple threat" to ProboTalent: deep scientific Ph.D.-level credibility, a 30-year history of building scalable products, and a proven instinct for properly designing solutions with leading technology based on sound science. His career is defined by multiple "firsts" that shaped the modern hiring landscape, including leading the creation of the industry’s first online selection assessment in 1996 and building the first integrated assessment solution within an enterprise-wide ATS at Taleo, which was later acquired by Oracle. Most recently, during a decade-long tenure at HireVue, he scaled the global Science practice from $0 to $20 million in ARR and contributed to the firm's growth into a $70 million AI assessment leader.

"Nathan is a 'home-run' hire for ProboTalent," said Anthony Petraco, Founder and CEO. "We aren't just building a faster horse; we are redefining the race. As we execute our 2026 expansion within the Employ ecosystem (Lever, Jobvite, and JazzHR), Nathan’s experience in scaling high-growth firms into enterprise-grade powerhouses is exactly what the market demands and will establish ProboTalent strategic partners as category leaders in talent intelligence."

A globally recognized authority, Dr. Mondragon has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, BBC, and NPR. In April 2024, he was part of an invite only, technology executive team that met behind closed doors with over 60 select bipartisan members of the U.S. Congress on the ethical deployment of AI. Dr. Mondragon’s speaking points were about ethical use of AI in the workforce, establishing himself as a leading national voice on "Responsible AI." He reunites with long-time colleague and Chief Science Officer Charles Handler, Ph.D., to bring ProboTalent’s AI-first talent intelligence solution as a white labeled solution to the HR Technology market.

"It is a rare feat when a platform truly balances scientific rigor with a seamless, AI-native user experience—ProboTalent has finally cracked that code," said Dr. Mondragon. "AI should be viewed as an assistant to the recruiter, not a replacement for human judgment. I am excited to lead this team as we shift the industry away from the 'wild west' of AI hype toward tools that are ethical, predictive, actually work, and delivered at scale inside any companies current HR Tech stack."

About ProboTalent

ProboTalent is an AI-native talent intelligence powerhouse that provides a white labeled AI-native talent assessment and recruiting platform positioned at the intersection of advanced psychometrics and the hiring ecosystem. Founded by Anthony Petraco, the platform leverages generative AI and rigorous science to automate the end-to-end hiring process—from job description generation to structured interviewing—while proactively removing bias and unlocking true candidate potential.

