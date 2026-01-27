Privacy-first Mobile Carrier Cape Launches Nationwide Service to Consumers

Cell service designed around privacy as a first principle now available to everyone

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cape, the pioneering privacy-first mobile carrier, today announced the official launch of its nationwide service. Now in general availability, Cape becomes the only privacy-focused, nationwide carrier in America that owns and operates its own mobile core and SIMs. Cape’s investment in foundational telecom software infrastructure allows it to implement proprietary privacy and security features found nowhere else.

As cell phones have become a staple of modern life, consumers are growing more conscious of the security and privacy risks inherent to using them. While many have turned to tools like VPNs, encrypted messaging apps, and private browsers to protect themselves, app-based solutions can’t fix vulnerabilities at the network level. Attacks like SIM swaps, surveillance, and breaches of personal information and metadata occur at the cellular network level, out of reach of traditional privacy tools and unseen to most users.

Founded in 2022 by experts in telecom, cybersecurity, and national security, Cape is a secure mobile carrier providing premium cellular service supported by major carrier infrastructure—but designed with privacy and security as its first principles. The software-based telco offers several unique features, including minimal data collection, rotating identifiers to reduce tracking risks, encrypted SMS and voicemail, SIM swap protection, and more.

“People think they have to choose between privacy and convenience,” said John Doyle, CEO of Cape. “Cape eliminates that tradeoff. We’re excited to tell Americans nationwide that privacy-first doesn’t mean second-class service, and that you can stay connected without exposing yourself to compromise.”

With general availability, Cape will expand its features to include:

Identifier Rotation : Every SIM card has a unique identifier called an International Mobile Subscriber ID (IMSI), which your device uses to register with cellular networks. Most carriers assign a fixed IMSI that stays the same for the life of your account, making it easy to identify and track devices over time. Cape automatically rotates the IMSI every 24 hours, which makes customers look like a new subscriber every day. Formerly an experimental feature, this is now rolled out to all customers with a compatible device.

: Every SIM card has a unique identifier called an International Mobile Subscriber ID (IMSI), which your device uses to register with cellular networks. Most carriers assign a fixed IMSI that stays the same for the life of your account, making it easy to identify and track devices over time. Cape automatically rotates the IMSI every 24 hours, which makes customers look like a new subscriber every day. Formerly an experimental feature, this is now rolled out to all customers with a compatible device. Secondary Numbers: Everyone from retailers to websites and apps routinely asks users to share their number with them, which exposes consumers to a variety of threats, from data brokers to scammers. Cape allows subscribers to keep their primary phone number private but provides them with two free additional lines to use for shopping, dating, and banking. The additional lines are real, non-VOIP phone numbers that support SMS and MMS, with voice support coming soon.

Everyone from retailers to websites and apps routinely asks users to share their number with them, which exposes consumers to a variety of threats, from data brokers to scammers. Cape allows subscribers to keep their primary phone number private but provides them with two free additional lines to use for shopping, dating, and banking. The additional lines are real, non-VOIP phone numbers that support SMS and MMS, with voice support coming soon. Secure Global Roaming : Roaming on foreign networks introduces more vulnerabilities. Cape routes subscribers’ traffic through its US-based mobile core, giving them the convenience of international data roaming while minimizing their exposure.

Cape’s mission to ensure mobile communication is private, secure, and resilient is strengthened by its continued support of the larger privacy community, including the company’s ongoing partnership with Proton, sponsorship of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and donations to GrapheneOS.

Learn more at cape.co.

About Cape

Cape is a pioneering privacy-first cellular network providing device and mobile network solutions to government, enterprises, and consumers. Its mission is to ensure communication is private, secure, and resilient. The company has raised $61M from investors including A*, Andreessen Horowitz, Costanoa Ventures, ex/ante, Point72 Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Forward Deployed VC, and Karman Ventures. Research partners include leading cybersecurity institutions including the Air Force Research Laboratory, the University of Maryland, and others.

Media Contact:

press@cape.co