Priority OnDemand Technology President to Present on Telehealth & EMS at the American Ambulance Association Annual Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority OnDemand, parent company of the Priority Ambulance family of brands, announced today that Technology President Patrick “Sean” Tyler will be joining Blue Cirrus Managing Partner Michelle Hager to present “The Case for Telehealth” at the American Ambulance Association’s Annual Conference & Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn.

The presentation will be from 2-3 p.m. (Eastern) on Monday, September 19th. Tyler will discuss the journey that Priority OnDemand took to design, plan and implement telehealth as part of its business platform. The presentation will include the technology decision-making process, business modeling considerations with and without the Emergency Treat, Triage & Transport (ET3) program, and a roadmap for sustainable telehealth programs. Presenters also will discuss challenges that can accompany telehealth integration, how to analyze a provider’s customer base for telehealth, and how to best use clinicians.

Tyler is founder of Randseco and the StatCall suite of software solutions and oversees Priority OnDemand’s telehealth technology and software divisions. He has nearly 30 years of experience as an EMS industry leader and is a leading expert in EMS and health-care industry software development.

About Priority OnDemand and Priority Ambulance

Built on the proven foundation as a national leader in EMS and medical transportation, the Priority OnDemand technology platform creates important connections across the continuum of care that solve challenges and create efficiencies for patients, providers, hospitals and health-care facilities, communities and insurers. Priority OnDemand integrates telehealth and patient logistics software solutions into EMS and medical transportation services. For more information on the integrated technology platform, please visit www.priorityondemand.com.

Priority Ambulance is a rapidly growing health-care company with medical transportation operations in 14 states and has been listed for five consecutive years on Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Priority Ambulance’s EMTs, paramedics, nurses and support teams deliver exceptional patient care and customer service to more than 600,000 patients annually. Throughout its national service area, more than 4,000 skilled providers operate a fleet of more than 800 state-of-the-art ambulances and support vehicles. For more information on the Priority Ambulance family of companies, visit www.priorityambulance.com.

