Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Investor Conferences

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in two institutional investor conferences in January 2026.

Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference –Aventura, FL on January 7, 2026

CJS Securities 26th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Conference –Virtual on January 14, 2026

A copy of the Company’s most recent investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of its website, www.prim.com, prior to each conference as well as links to the webcasts.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

Blake Holcomb

Vice President, Investor Relations

214-545-6773

bholcomb@prim.com