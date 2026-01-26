Primeˣ 260 and Slimˣ 260 Set a New Standard for Long-Range, Ultra-Precise Motion Capture with 26 MP Resolution and ±0.050 mm 3D Accuracy

CORVALLIS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OptiTrack--OptiTrack, a worldwide leader in 3D optical tracking systems, today announced the 260 X-Series camera family, built to deliver OptiTrack’s highest-accuracy tracking in demanding, large-volume environments. Primeˣ and Slimˣ 260 brings together ±0.050 mm 3D accuracy (50 microns) and a 26 Megapixel sensor to deliver exceptionally stable tracking across massive capture spaces, up to 40m passive range and 91m active tracking range. Higher pixel density improves tracking robustness at distance—especially when marker sets are smaller, tighter, or more complex—helping teams reduce jitter, improve stability, and capture more usable data across real-world environments.

Why it matters

The Primeˣ 260 is built for the real-world conditions that challenge tracking the most—large volumes, long camera-to-target distances, and dense marker constellations:

Track smaller marker sets farther away with higher pixel density on each marker

Reduce jitter and improve stability in dense multi-marker constellations

Capture more usable data at the edges of large tracking volumes

“The Primeˣ 260 raises the bar by pairing our tightest accuracy spec with a higher-resolution sensor that puts more pixels on every marker,” said Sidney Rittenberg, CEO of OptiTrack. “That pixel density matters—it delivers cleaner tracks, greater stability at long range, and more confidence when you’re tracking smaller objects or dense marker sets in large volumes.”

Four models, one high performance platform

The X-260 family is available in two form factors—Primeˣ and Slimˣ—with each offered in standard and wide field-of-view variants:

Primeˣ 260/W — flagship large-volume motion capture for maximum measurement fidelity and long-range performance with active + passive tracking capabilities

— flagship large-volume motion capture for maximum measurement fidelity and long-range performance with active + passive tracking capabilities Slimˣ 260 —low-profile, active-only camera designed to work with OptiTrack’s ActiveIO ecosystem for discreet long-range tracking installations

The Primeˣ 260 and Slimˣ 260 feature a standard 11.8mm lens (57° × 57° FOV) with an optional wide 8.9mm lens (74° × 74° FOV) available, giving teams new options for both maximum measurement precision and flexible installation requirements.

All models integrate with OptiTrack’s Motive software for calibration, real-time tracking, visualization, and data streaming across workflows including training & simulation, robotics, movement sciences, VR/XR, and entertainment. The X260 family also supports Duplex Mode, our patent-pending markerless solution that delivers the high-resolution reference video required for simultaneous marker-based and markerless capture in the same volume—ideal for hybrid stages, live performances, and next-generation virtual production. They are also fully compatible with all Ethernet-based Prime, Primeˣ, Versaˣ, and Slimˣ cameras, allowing customers to expand or upgrade existing systems.

Preliminary accuracy validation against ground-truth motion

In an OptiTrack R&D validation test, an 8-camera Primeˣ 260 system was evaluated against a Thorlabs LTS-300C/M translation stage (ground truth, <5 μm error) over nine 100 mm translation trials in an 11 m × 11 m × 3.5 m volume, with camera-to-target distances from 5.8 m to 8.6 m. The system demonstrated a mean displacement error of 0.037 mm (±0.025 mm) and static precision of 0.015 mm (±0.009 mm).

Note: Achieving < 0.10 mm optical tracking performance depends on system setup and environmental stability. The report highlights real-world factors such as vibration, temperature changes, and mounting conditions, along with mitigation steps used during testing.

Availability

Primeˣ 260, Primeˣ 260W, and Slimˣ 260 are available for purchase today, shipping in Q1. For more information, visit optitrack.com/cameras/primex-260 and optitrack.com/cameras/slimx-260.

About OptiTrack

OptiTrack is the global leader in precision 3D motion capture, providing the world’s most accurate and reliable tracking systems for robotics, virtual production, biomechanics, and research. With industry-leading cameras, real-time software, and fully integrated workflows, OptiTrack delivers sub-millimeter accuracy (as low as 50 microns) at extreme speeds and scale. From engineering labs to film sets to autonomous systems, organizations worldwide rely on OptiTrack as the motion-tracking backbone for their most demanding applications.

MEDIA CONTACT: pr@optitrack.com