PriceSmart Announces Joint Technology Platform Project with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

The operator of membership warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean becomes the first in the region to reimagine the consumer shopping experience with new Toshiba, cloud-enabled, technology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#weareretail—PriceSmart is the first retailer in Latin America to adopt the ELERATM Commerce Platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as the international membership warehouse club looks to transform its front-end experience for its members.





“We are honored and humbled that PriceSmart selected Toshiba as its transformation partner to harness the power of our platform to re-imagine their retail environment and create a greater connection with members,” says Bill Campbell, Senior Vice President Head of Global Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “From the start, transparency and open communication regarding the overall objective of the project, its timelines, and implementation approach were key factors to establishing this relationship.”

As a highly skilled and technically savvy retailer, ELERA’s self-enablement feature was crucial in PriceSmart’s decision to incorporate ELERA into its entire IT, retail enterprise. The feature allows them to react to rapid changes in business and technology while incorporating new functionality and offerings in a self-directed, agile manner. Additionally, their broad base of operations in multiple countries creates unique opportunities for improved response times.

“We’ve selected the ELERA platform to extend our comprehensive scope of services and offerings to our members,” says Juan Ignacio Biehl, Executive Vice President, Digital Experience and Chief Technology Officer at PriceSmart. “It was also important for our team to establish and learn the backend of the POS software solution together to determine specific capabilities for our retail needs.”

The rollout will begin by replacing PriceSmart’s current legacy POS system with ELERA. Supported by Toshiba’s premier business partner Rhiscom, Toshiba will provide services and update the retailer’s hardware and operating systems as part of a comprehensive end-to-end solutions refresh. Industry leaders in system integration, Rhiscom developers will help ensure a seamless software implementation that will extend to consulting and maintenance services as the project progresses. The Toshiba TCx®Sky operating system will also be installed on the new hardware provided by Toshiba partner GBM.

“As a global leader in retail store technology, we look forward to working with PriceSmart and our valued business partner Rhiscom to deliver an engaging and unique experience across their Latin America clubs,” continues Campbell.

Toshiba continues to earn positive interest from customers, partners, and industry analysts since ELERA launched. This year, the company was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software Vendors in Grocery and Food Store Retail 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46743220, May 2022).”

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 50 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open a warehouse club in San Miguel, El Salvador in the spring of 2023 and a warehouse club in Medellín, Colombia in the summer of 2023. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 52 warehouse clubs.

