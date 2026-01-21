Pricefx Enters 2026 With Record Momentum and Breakthrough AI Adoption

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software, today announced strong 2025 results, marking a year of sustained growth, high customer retention, and rapid adoption of its flagship AI innovations that position the company for another record-breaking year.

Growth fueled by urgency as pricing moves to the executive agenda

The company’s results reflect a clear shift in the market. As tariffs, inflation, and demand volatility reshape global B2B markets, pricing is elevating from a back-office function to a core strategic lever for protecting and expanding margins. Companies must prioritize real-time pricing decisions and AI initiatives that deliver measurable revenue and margin results fast, not long-term experiments.

“Companies increasingly recognize that pricing has moved onto the executive agenda and is central to financial execution and earnings, not an operational side task,” said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Pricefx. “It’s one of the few levers where leadership can turn decisions into measurable financial impact quickly and consistently. That focus on speed-to-value is reshaping how companies invest, compete, and win, and it is driving the momentum we are seeing at Pricefx.”

Pricefx continued to expand market leadership with customers across its regions and focused industries, driven by strong demand from enterprise manufacturers, distributors, and B2B leaders modernizing pricing as the fastest path to competitive advantage. Best-in-class customer retention reinforced that momentum, with organizations continuing to expand their use of Pricefx after seeing tangible gains in pricing clarity and profitability.

AI momentum strengthened by strategic platform partnerships

Innovation remained central to Pricefx’s momentum. In July 2025, Pricefx introduced Agents, one of the company’s most significant innovations to date and a cornerstone of its expanding AI roadmap. Adoption of Pricefx Agents accelerated quickly, with 26 deals signed in less than six months, underscoring demand for practical AI that delivers measurable revenue and margin impact in the near term.

Alongside advances in AI-driven price optimization, guidance, and negotiation intelligence, Pricefx’s growing catalog of 125+ Agents was a major expansion of its AI strategy, designed to surface margin-impacting pricing and deal outliers and recommend corrective action, right where decisions are made. Customers’ robust early adoption confirmed market appetite for AI that deploys quickly and helps teams act decisively on margin opportunities, cost volatility, discounting behavior, and deal governance.

The year also marked a turning point for the Pricefx ecosystem. As the only endorsed pricing application partner of SAP, the company deepened its relationship through expanded customer wins and tighter alignment across product and go-to-market initiatives. Additionally, Pricefx announced a new alignment with Salesforce, including the availability of Pricefx Negotiation Guidance on the Salesforce AppExchange and integration of Pricefx Agents into sales workflows. Together, these partnerships are key to the company’s ecosystem-first approach, a strategy that reduces friction, accelerates enterprise adoption, and ensures pricing intelligence turns into action across the systems businesses rely on most.

With strong financial performance, accelerating AI adoption, and a leadership team built for scale, Pricefx enters 2026 positioned to capitalize on a market where standing still is no longer an option.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in cloud-native, AI powered pricing software, empowering enterprises to make smarter, faster pricing decisions in real time. With AI-driven innovation and an ecosystem-first approach, Pricefx helps companies turn volatility into competitive advantage, delivering measurable revenue and margin impact at scale. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing more than a decade ago, Pricefx has delivered the industry’s fastest time-to-value — activating in under six months — and an average first-year ROI of 15X. Pricefx supports large B2B enterprises in manufacturing, distribution, process industries, and other sectors, helping them solve complex pricing and sales challenges with proven, productized solutions. Learn more at www.pricefx.com.

