Presto to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presto Automation Inc. (“Presto” or the “Company”), one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international) using passcode 13736036. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately 2 hours after its conclusion at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with access code 13736036 and will remain accessible until Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET. An archive of the webcast can also be viewed here shortly after the call and will remain accessible for 90 days.

About Presto

Presto (Nasdaq: PRST) overlays next-generation digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade Voice, Vision, and Touch technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 300 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with customers, including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the United States.

Contacts

Media:
Rajul Misra & Brian Ruby

media@presto.com
(650) 817-9012

Investors:
Chris Whitcomb

investor@presto.com
415-308-7392

