President and COO of DISYS Named to Staffing 100 List

Maruf Ahmed Honored for Fueling Company Growth and Global Integration

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022successstory–Maruf Ahmed, President and COO of Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global IT and workforce solutions company whose portfolio includes Signature Consultants, D2M, and LinTech Global, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA’s) Staffing 100 North America list. The list honors leaders who have made an impact on their company or the staffing industry in the previous year.

DISYS founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mahfuz Ahmed, himself a past Staffing 100 North America honoree, shares some of Maruf’s achievements that led to this recognition.

“After DISYS’ acquired Signature Consultants, Maruf expanded his role to head the integration of these two industry leaders. Under his leadership, the combined organizations navigated the challenges of a complex business integration and an uncertain economic environment, which resulted in double-digit year-over-year growth with revenues now exceeding $1 billion across the full enterprise – more than double last year’s results,” exclaimed Ahmed.

He added that an important element that Maruf oversaw during the integration was the implementation of a common operating model and proprietary training and development curriculum. “This program delivers continuous, comprehensive training with a clear career development journey. This sets the foundation for our employees, our teams, and our future and defines the vision for our new entity as we move into our next stage of growth,” he said. “The success of the program really illustrates how Maruf consistently emphasizes the importance of our team members’ experience and the idea that their continued growth will help fuel the growth of the business.”

“I am humbled by this honor,” said Maruf Ahmed. “Our focus on our employees and the development of our teams has played an essential role in our enterprise as we evolve and continue to improve the experience we deliver to clients, consultants, and team members,” he continued. “It is this focus that helps drive our strategy to continue to expand and develop our teams and our capabilities to deliver comprehensive, high-value workforce and IT solutions for our clients and consultants as they navigate today’s complex workforce environment.”

