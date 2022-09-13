Premier Eye Care Expands National Leadership Team

Duane Carter Named Vice President of Information Management & Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier Eye Care is pleased to announce the promotion of Duane Carter to the new role of Vice President of Information Management & Solutions.





Carter has nearly 30 years of experience in IT, with over a decade in the healthcare industry. He joined Premier Eye Care in 2016 and was soon promoted to Director of IT Operations & EDI.

“We are excited to welcome Duane Carter to our executive team,” said Lorna Taylor, Premier Eye Care president and CEO. “His leadership at Premier over the past 6 years, combined with his acumen in the industry and experience leading information and data management, ensures Premier’s ongoing success in the delivery of innovative solutions for our clients and partners.”

In this new role, Carter will oversee strategies and tools to drive both current and future information management. His expanded responsibilities include leadership of application development, reporting integration, and critical aspects of data management for the enterprise.

“The Premier Eye Care team is committed to providing the highest quality of care,” said Carter. “It’s an honor to step into this new VP role and ensure the organization’s continued leading position in managed eye care information solutions that support the administrative side of quality care.”

About Premier Eye Care

Premier Eye Care is a national managed eye care company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Operating in 37 states and Puerto Rico, Premier is recognized by its partners as a national leader in providing quality, innovative and affordable solutions for managed medical and routine eye care. For more information, visit premiereyecare.net.

