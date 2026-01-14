Pre-Registration Opens for Chiplet Summit, the Premier Chiplet Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancedPackaging--Chiplet Summit today opened pre-registration for its fourth annual event, taking place February 17-19 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Major chipmakers have all adopted chiplets for leading-edge performance, and the Chiplet Summit brings together the engineers and companies shaping the future of integration.

The timely and practical educational sessions presented at Chiplet Summit focus on the tools, methods, and platforms shaping chiplet-based systems. Attendees will gain insight into advanced packaging, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and methods for accelerating heterogeneous integration and testing – education not available at any other event.

Keynotes from Synopsys, Alphawave Semi, Arm, Cadence, Siemens, Marvell, UCIe Consortium, and Open Compute Project (OCP) will explore trends and roadmaps for processors, communications devices, and AI chips for cores and edge applications.

“In 2026, we expect to see the full impact of chiplets,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “They are ideal for AI accelerators that require huge advances in throughput, power consumption, and latency.”

Chiplet Summit will also feature exhibits from industry leaders including Synopsys, Alphawave Semi, Teradyne, Cadence, Keysight, Siemens EDA, and Marvell, with more than 1,500 attendees expected.

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, a product of Semper Technologies, is a technical conference and trade show that showcases the emerging chiplet market. The event features the innovators and companies using chiplets in designs for processors, memories, communications chips, and AI devices.

