Praxent Experiences High Growth in 2022, Accelerating Fintech Design and Development

Fintech product agency reports internal and external growth, gains industry recognition

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Praxent, a fintech product agency with more than two decades of experience, completed 2022 with new and expanded client partnerships, strategic hires and promotions, and strong industry recognition.

Praxent gained nearly 30 new client relationships last year, helping financial services companies like Meriwest Credit Union and SpyCloud accelerate development of differentiated fintech products and experiences. Several strategic partnerships were also formed, such as with MX, Synctera, DriveWealth and APEX.

The company’s dynamic and inclusive culture continued to attract and retain top talent. Praxent added 63 team members last year, surpassing 100 employees. Professional growth and development remained important to Praxent as the company granted several promotions, including James Moughon, VP of Engineering and FinTech Product Expert; Chris Walker, VP of Operations; and Kristiane Mandraki, VP of Growth. Because of its dedicated, purpose-driven work and team, the company concluded the year with more than 60 Clutch reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars.

A leader in digital innovation, Praxent’s client work gained recognition; MyHealthMatch was a nominee for Best Insurtech in Benzinga’s 2022 Fintech Awards. Praxent was highlighted for its culture as well. The company was recognized as a 2022 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group and a 2022 Best Company to Work for in Austin by Built In. The team also had an extensive event presence, such as at Finovate, Money2020 (where Mandraki was invited to speak as part of the RiseUp cohort) and AFT conferences.

“Financial services companies are being challenged to reimagine how they stand out in a crowded environment and bring value to their stakeholders,” said Tim Hamilton, CEO of Praxent “We’re proud to help fintechs create differentiated digital products and services that will help them establish a strong competitive advantage. I’m proud of all that our team accomplished in 2022, and I look forward to continued momentum this year.”

