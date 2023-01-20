Prairie State College Adopts YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to Help Provide Unrestricted Learning Opportunities for All Learners

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Based in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Prairie State College has selected YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content for students.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. It enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background, a visual accessibility gauge that alerts creators when their content has issues, a website accessibility tool that allows students to create a customized user interface, and comprehensive reports and scorecards. YuJa Panorama also integrates directly into the institution’s learning management system, D2L.

Prairie State College highlights the importance of access in its mission: “We provide unrestricted opportunities for learning suited to students’ individual and collective needs and implement fair processes that recognize their dignity.”

“YuJa is committed to providing tools that make accessibility easy to implement and manage from an institutional standpoint, and that drive inclusivity and promote learning for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer. “Prairie State College is proactive about providing accessible content for all learners, and YuJa Panorama provides all the tools to help them meet their accessibility needs.”

ABOUT PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE

Located in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Prairie State College is a two-year community college offering associate degrees, technical and career certificates, and adult, corporate, and continuing education. Prairie State College is one of the 39 community college districts (comprising 48 colleges) in Illinois.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278