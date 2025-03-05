Practifi Unveils AI-Driven CRM Strategy to Power the Future of Wealth Management

Upcoming AI-Powered Enhancements to Enable Wealth Management Firms to Build Stronger Client Relationships and Drive Exceptional Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Practifi, the leading CRM purpose-built for wealth management firms, today announced its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its platform, empowering financial advisors to enhance client relationships, streamline operations and drive new levels of growth. This strategic move reinforces Practifi’s vision of providing a cutting-edge CRM solution that anticipates the future needs of the wealth management industry, positioning Practifi as the hub of meaningful, data-driven client relationships.

“The rise of AI represents a revolutionary shift in how financial advice is delivered,” said Adrian Johnstone, CEO of Practifi. “At Practifi, we believe AI isn’t here to replace the human element of financial advice but to amplify it. By seamlessly blending AI with personalized service, our solutions will help financial advisors strengthen the 'R' in CRM — relationships. AI will empower advisors to focus on what matters most: building deeper, more impactful connections with clients and driving their growth through more efficient, intelligent workflows.”

Practifi’s AI strategy will make advisory firms more efficient, responsive and effective by enabling real-time data analysis, automating content creation and triggering workflow actions without manual intervention. AI features will be introduced based on practical benefits, increasing accuracy and improving scalability, with new capabilities rolling out over time.

Key AI-powered features planned for future releases include:

Conversational Setup : An AI-driven setup experience that simplifies configuration and customization.

: An AI-driven setup experience that simplifies configuration and customization. One-Click Client Summaries : Instantly generated summaries providing a comprehensive overview of client activity and data.

: Instantly generated summaries providing a comprehensive overview of client activity and data. Intelligent Follow-Up Recommendations : AI-powered suggestions for follow-up actions based on meetings and email communications, directly within Outlook.

: AI-powered suggestions for follow-up actions based on meetings and email communications, directly within Outlook. Smart Data Matching : AI-driven automation that matches records when syncing data with other systems, saving time and improving accuracy.

: AI-driven automation that matches records when syncing data with other systems, saving time and improving accuracy. Strategic Integrations: Partnerships with leading AI-based advisor technology vendors to expand AI capabilities.

These features align with Practifi’s core AI pillars: boosting efficiency through automation, enhancing client personalization with tailored insights and strengthening client management with intelligent recommendations.

“We are committed to helping our clients navigate the changing landscape of financial advice,” Johnstone added. “By embracing AI, we empower advisors to provide even greater value to their clients, build stronger businesses and thrive in the years to come.”

Practifi recognizes that AI integration is an ongoing process and is committed to continuous innovation in this space. The CRM provider will continue to monitor the latest advancements in AI and work closely with its clients to identify new opportunities to leverage this technology to improve their businesses. Learn more about Practifi’s AI strategy here.

About Practifi

Practifi is the leading CRM purpose-built for wealth management. By surfacing key insights, automating workflows and enabling personalized client experiences that fortify relationships, Practifi transforms how financial professionals connect with and grow their client base. Bringing together opportunities to strengthen client loyalty, enhance team collaboration and leverage data-driven insights into one integrated platform, Practifi empowers firms to own their relationships, own their growth and own their future. Learn more at practifi.com.

Monica Estrada, Gregory FCA for Practifi

practifi@gregoryfca.com