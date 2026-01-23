PracticeQ Launches Engage to Eliminate No-Shows with Automated Reminders and Patient Messaging

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutomatedReminders--PracticeQ today launched Engage, a high-impact patient engagement platform built to combat one of healthcare’s biggest operational threats: missed appointments. Engage automates reminders, recall, reviews, and secure messaging, giving practices a powerful, integrated system that keeps patients connected and schedules intact.

No-shows are a mounting source of waste, costing clinics hundreds of thousands of dollars each year and compounding the strain on staff and providers. Engage confronts that reality with automation that drives action, closes appointment gaps, and keeps clinics moving with confidence.

“Engage delivers the reliable, continuous communication practices have been asking for,” said Keith Pirkle, Vice President of Product and Strategy at PracticeQ. “It reduces the manual follow-up that overwhelms staff, supports providers with more predictable schedules, and gives patients clear, timely reminders that fit the way they already communicate. It’s a meaningful improvement for every part of the care journey.”

Practices using Engage can:

Automate reminders and confirmations across text, email, and voice.

Run recall and reactivation workflows without manual outreach.

Send post-visit review requests automatically.

Manage two-way patient messaging from one integrated inbox.

Built with compliance and intelligence at its core, Engage sends patient communication through HIPAA-secure, 10DLC-verified channels and applies the correct consent and delivery settings automatically. It times reminders, confirmations, and follow-up so clinics stay ahead of patient needs without manual effort. With seamless communication, each touchpoint stays dependable and easy to manage.

Together, these capabilities give clinics a communication engine that maintains momentum with minimal oversight. It allows teams to regain lost time and keep patients informed without recurring administrative work. With Engage, the entire day moves with more control and fewer interruptions.

“Practices deserve communication that works without constant oversight,” Pirkle added. “Engage gives teams the support they need and patients the clarity they expect. It’s built to make operations smoother, not more complicated.”

PracticeQ Engage is available now. Clinics can request a demo at PracticeQ.com.

About PracticeQ

PracticeQ, a PracticeTek brand, is modern practice management software built for growing healthcare clinics. From scheduling and patient communications to billing and now lab integrations, PracticeQ simplifies day-to-day operations so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care. With seamless tools designed to connect every part of the patient journey, PracticeQ empowers clinics to save time, improve efficiency, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at https://www.practiceq.com/.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare technology solutions for retail healthcare clinics. We offer end-to-end software products and services that help clinics improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver better patient care. Serving chiropractic, vision care, dental care, and wellbeing practitioners across the country, PracticeTek is committed to innovation and continuous improvement. For more information, visit PracticeTek.com.

Media Contact:

Kemsey Martin

Product Marketing Manager, PracticeQ

Kemsey.Martin@PracticeTek.com